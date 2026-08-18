'Highly Dramatised, Coloured’: Operation Sindoor Docuseries Rattles Pakistan Army

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan disputed India's account of conflict events and military success.

A two-part docuseries detailing India’s Operation Sindoor has drawn a sharp reaction from Pakistan’s military, with its media wing ISPR accusing the makers of presenting a “highly dramatised” and factually inaccurate account of the 2025 conflict. The series features senior Indian political and military leadership, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and offers an account of India’s decision-making and military response following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Doval’s Message

Speaking in Declassified: Operation Sindoor, Doval said India’s generosity and tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness, asserting that the country could take risks and strike hard irrespective of the consequences.

He said the objective of the operation was to destroy enemy camps, particularly those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

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Pakistan Objects

The documentary has now prompted a lengthy response from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which accused India of attempting to reshape the narrative around the conflict.

ISPR described the documentary as “highly dramatised, coloured and factually inaccurate” and alleged that it selectively edited interviews and used emotional narration and cinematic reconstruction to present India’s preferred version of events.

Pakistan’s military also challenged the documentary’s account of the Pahalgam attack, aircraft losses, military engagements and the cessation of hostilities. It disputed India’s portrayal of Operation Sindoor as a military success and presented its own version of the May 2025 confrontation.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of May 7, 2025, with the Indian armed forces carrying out precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours lasted nearly four days and ended on May 10 after an understanding was reached between the two sides. The docuseries, which premiered on August 15, brings together accounts from senior officials and military personnel involved in India’s response.

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