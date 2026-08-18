Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Preeta Mathur reviewed 'Batwara 1947' with critical, mixed reception.

She found the play's character portrayals stronger than the film's.

Film depicted Lahore unfavorably and avoided political context.

Preeta Mathur, who has been performing Asghar Wajahat’s play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, has shared her review of Batwara 1947, which stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta. The theatre actor said that while she enjoyed the film, she felt it does not present Lahore in a favourable light. She also compared the film’s characterisations with those in the play, saying the latter offers stronger portrayals.

Preeta Mathur Reviews ‘Batwara 1947’

Mathur said she enjoyed the film, particularly the scenes between Shabana Azmi and Sunny Deol. However, she felt the relationship between the characters develops more effectively in the play.

“I liked it. Basically, the play revolves around the old woman. The conflict between the old woman and the family is shown more easily in the play. The film has a bigger canvas and there is Sunny Deol. The scenes between Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi were very nice. But the way the bond between the daughter-mother duo and the old lady develops, happens better in the play,” she told Bollywood Hungama.



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She added that the film is “nice”, engaging and tells a different story. While she found it emotionally moving, Mathur felt it may not achieve the same impact as the play because of the latter’s stronger characterisation. Mathur also compared Shabana Azmi’s character in the film with the one in the play.

“Although this woman is old and looks weak, she has an inner strength. At the start, she tells them, ‘Get out, this is my house. How can you just walk in?’ That strength isn’t seen much in that character in the film. Shabana Azmi has played it differently,” she said.

She also felt that Sunny Deol’s character was portrayed very differently in the film. “He is shown as a ‘He Man’, which is difficult to digest. In the play, all are ordinary people,” Mathur said.

‘Film Doesn’t Give Good Impression Of Lahore’

Mathur also criticised the film’s portrayal of Lahore, pointing to a scene in which an elderly woman is dragged out of her house. “It also doesn’t give a good impression of Lahore as it shows its people dragging an old woman out of her house this way. I found that awkward. Although Pehalwan (Abhimanyu Singh) is a villain, we found his ways awkward,” she said.

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She further felt that Batwara 1947 does not sufficiently explore why Pakistan was created and said the film appears to avoid the political aspects of Partition.

“It seemed they wanted to be politically correct. In the play, we have also added slides in the end showing that riots have continued to happen (even after the Partition). We have said that if you don’t learn lessons from history, it will keep getting repeated,” Mathur said.

She also suggested that Ali Fazal’s character, who plays a poet, could have handled some of the political aspects of the story.

About ‘Batwara 1947’

Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta. The film released last Friday alongside Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and has reportedly earned Rs 40.20 crore at the box office.