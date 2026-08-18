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English NewsNewsIndia‘Should We Praise This Brutality?’ Rahul Gandhi Hits Back At Kiren Rijiju Over Jantar Mantar Protest

‘Should We Praise This Brutality?’ Rahul Gandhi Hits Back At Kiren Rijiju Over Jantar Mantar Protest

Rahul Gandhi hit back at Kiren Rijiju over Jantar Mantar, rejecting his claim that no protesters suffered serious injuries.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
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  • He accused government of denying violence, questioned praising police.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit back at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks on the Jantar Mantar protest, rejecting the government’s claim that no protesters suffered serious injuries. Gandhi alleged that peaceful students were subjected to pellet guns and lathi-charge near Parliament, claiming that one child lost an eye and a girl suffered an ear injury. He said he had personally met some of those injured and accused the government of denying the violence.

‘Should We Praise This Brutality?’

Rijiju had said that not a single person was harmed during the Jantar Mantar protest, adding that no protester suffered a broken bone or was in hospital with a serious injury.

Responding to the remarks, Gandhi questioned the government’s decision to praise the Delhi Police.

“Half a kilometre from Parliament, pellet guns were fired at peaceful students, lathis studded with nails were used, one child's eye was lost, one girl's ear was severed. Should we praise this brutality?” Gandhi said.

He added that he had personally met injured students and claimed that thousands of videos of the alleged violence had been seen by the public.

Also Read: Spotters In Plain Clothes Deployed Inside Crowd Due To ‘Urgency’: What Delhi Police Told Supreme Court

‘Don’t Lie To children’

Gandhi accused the government of following a pattern of “untruth and violence”, alleging that students were first beaten and then the incident was denied.

He also targeted Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that he had remained absent during the parliamentary session and avoided the Opposition.

Gandhi further criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not apologising to the students over the alleged incidents.

“The truth is that the biggest danger to this country comes from these empty-headed people-who neither see their own mistakes, nor admit them even when they do,” he said.

Also Read: CJP Warns Centre Of Action Over Delay In Withdrawing FIRs Against Protesters

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi NEET Protest Kiren RIjiju : Rahul Gandhi Jantar Mantar Protest
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