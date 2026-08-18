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English NewsCitiesAAP Leader Satyendar Jain Among Six Arrested In Delhi Jal Board Tender Case

AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Among Six Arrested In Delhi Jal Board Tender Case

AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain is among six arrested by the ACB in an alleged Delhi Jal Board tender scam.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain arrested over Delhi Jal Board tender.
  • Five others including ex-CEO arrested for tender manipulation, conspiracy.
  • Investigation alleges tender conditions favored one firm, financial irregularities occurred.

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Tuesday in connection with alleged irregularities in a Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant (STP) tender. Five others, including a former Delhi Jal Board CEO, were also arrested. The case concerns alleged manipulation of tender conditions, criminal conspiracy and a suspected bribery network. The ACB said its investigation into the alleged money trail and assets linked to the case is continuing.

Six Arrested

The ACB arrested Jain along with former Delhi Jal Board CEO and IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, former contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava, M/s AN Enterprises proprietor Nagendra Yadav, Eurotech Environment Pvt Ltd owner Raja Kumar Kurra and M/s Srijanhar proprietor Pankaj Verma.

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC, following a complaint from the Directorate of Vigilance.

The allegations relate to tenders for upgrading STPs operated by the Delhi Jal Board. According to the investigation, the tender conditions were allegedly manipulated to favour a particular company, M/s Eurotech Environment Pvt Ltd, while restricting competition.

Investigators have alleged that the tender included restrictive technical and media-related conditions, while a proposed pilot study was not conducted. They also alleged that certain parameters relating to treated water were removed from the tender requirements.

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Alleged Money Trail

The financial investigation allegedly found that commission and bribe payments were routed through M/s Srijanhar and M/s AN Enterprises.

According to the allegations, substantial sums linked to companies associated with Eurotech were transferred to Nagendra Yadav’s firm. The ACB has alleged that Rs 1.52 crore was subsequently transferred through AN Enterprises into bank accounts belonging to former CEO Udit Prakash Rai and his relatives.

Investigators have also alleged that money from the suspected transactions was used to purchase property.

The ACB said all six accused were arrested after questioning on August 18. The agency is now investigating the wider money trail and assets allegedly connected to the case.

The police have alleged that the tender irregularities caused substantial loss to the government exchequer.

AAP Attacks BJP

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda accused the BJP of targeting the party for political reasons.

Dhanda questioned Jain’s alleged responsibility for the tender, saying the former minister was in jail during the period in question. He claimed Jain’s position as Punjab co-in-charge and the upcoming Punjab election were the “real reason” behind his arrest.

Also Read: Bribes.fyi Goes On ‘Indefinite Break’ After Going Viral, All Recorded Data To Be Deleted

Published at : 18 Aug 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Jal Board Satyendar Jain AAP
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