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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Even People In Pakistan…’: Kangana Ranaut Takes A Swipe At Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Row

‘Even People In Pakistan…’: Kangana Ranaut Takes A Swipe At Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Row

Kangana Ranaut said that even people in Pakistan may not have reacted to Vande Mataram with the same level of opposition and hatred that Sonia Gandhi allegedly did during the Independence Day celebrations.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP alleged Sonia Gandhi stopped full Vande Mataram rendition.
  • Congress denied, said Sonia sought chair; complaints filed.
  • Kangana Ranaut deemed Vande Mataram opposition deeply concerning.
  • Ranaut also shared meme mocking Sonia over the row.

Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the controversy over the rendition of Vande Mataram during the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters. BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, have alleged that Sonia Gandhi objected to the national song being sung in full and asked for it to be stopped midway.

The Congress has rejected these claims, saying Sonia was instead asking for a chair for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who had been standing for some time.

The controversy later escalated, with complaints filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over allegations of disrespect towards the national song. Meanwhile, at a PCC programme in Goa on Monday, held in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, only two stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Vande Mataram Row

Reacting to the controversy, Kangana said that even people in Pakistan may not have reacted as strongly as Sonia allegedly did. She described the purported “opposition and hatred” towards Vande Mataram as “deeply concerning”.

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“Vande Mataram represents the consciousness of India. As an artist, I understand the impact that art and poetry can have on people. The level of opposition and hatred shown towards it, and the efforts made to stop its rendition, are deeply concerning. I would say that even people in Pakistan may not show such a reaction…,” she told reporters in Mumbai.

Kangana made the remarks after visiting Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi temples and performing Rudra Abhishek on Nag Panchami.

ALSO READ| Preeta Mathur Of ‘Jis Lahore Nahin Vekhya’ Reviews ‘Batwara 1947’: ‘Doesn’t Give Good Impression Of Lahore’

Kangana Shared Meme Mocking Sonia Gandhi

Earlier, Kangana’s team had shared a meme referencing The Odyssey to mock Sonia Gandhi amid the controversy. The meme used a scene featuring Odysseus reacting in pain to the song of the Sirens and compared it to Sonia allegedly listening to Vande Mataram. The caption read, “Sonia Gandhi after 2nd verse.” 

Kangana reshared it on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “I usually don’t enjoy or post memes but this one cracked me up.”

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vande Mataram Sonia Gandhi Pakistan KANGANA RANAUT
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