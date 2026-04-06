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HomeEntertainmentAmid Vijay Relationship Rumours, Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Post On Love And Peace

Amid Vijay Relationship Rumours, Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Post On Love And Peace

Trisha Krishnan shares cryptic posts on love and peace as rumours linking her to Vijay continue to make headlines.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
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Just when the chatter around Trisha Krishnan and Vijay seemed to settle, a subtle social media update has reignited curiosity. Without naming anyone or addressing the rumours directly, Trisha's latest Instagram story has caught widespread attention, leaving fans wondering if there's more beneath the surface.

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Trisha’s Instagram Story On Peace And Self-Worth

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ivanka Hilton | Standards & Reinvention (@itsivankahilton)

On Sunday, Trisha shared a video centred on inner calm, boundaries, and emotional clarity. The Instagram reel, originally posted by Ivanka Hilton read, "I’m at a point where peace matters more than proving a point. Not every opinion deserves a response, and not every conversation deserves your energy. Some arguments aren’t about understanding—they’re distractions. Growth looks like choosing silence, protecting your energy, and staying grounded without the need to react."

(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)
(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

After sharing this reel on her story, she posted a quote saying “Love is not everything and yet everything is meaningless without love,” calling it simply, “Fact.”

The timing and tone of these posts has only deepened intrigue online.

Rumours Around Trisha And Vijay Resurface

Speculation linking Trisha and Vijay is not new. The two actors have shared screen space in popular films like Ghilli and Leo, and even appeared together briefly in The GOAT. However, recent developments have amplified the conversation.

Reports suggest that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has filed for divorce in a family court in Chengalpattu under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. According to these reports, she cited an irretrievable breakdown of marriage and alleged that Vijay was involved in an extra-marital relationship with an unnamed actress. She also reportedly mentioned mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion in her petition.

It is important to note that these claims remain allegations mentioned in legal filings and have not been independently verified.

Public Appearances Add Fuel To Speculation

Shortly after the reports surfaced, Trisha and Vijay were seen arriving together at producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding in Chennai. The two walked in side by side, greeted the couple, and posed for photographs, moments that quickly went viral and added momentum to the ongoing speculation.

Despite the intense scrutiny, neither Trisha nor Vijay has publicly commented on the rumours.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trisha Krishnan post on her Instagram story recently?

Trisha shared an Instagram reel about the importance of inner peace, boundaries, and emotional clarity, emphasizing that not every opinion or conversation needs a reaction.

What other quote did Trisha Krishnan share on her story?

She also shared a quote stating, 'Love is not everything and yet everything is meaningless without love,' calling it a 'Fact.'

Why are people speculating about Trisha Krishnan and Vijay again?

Speculation has resurfaced due to reports of Vijay's wife filing for divorce, citing an alleged extra-marital relationship with an actress, and Trisha and Vijay appearing together at a wedding.

Have Trisha Krishnan or Vijay commented on the rumours?

Neither Trisha nor Vijay has publicly commented on the ongoing rumours and speculation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Trisha Krishnan ENtertainment News Trisha Vijay Rumours
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