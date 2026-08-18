Rupa Dutta Gets Court Relief In Colaba Theft Case, Bail Granted On Rs 50,000 Bond

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bengali actress Rupa Dutta arrested for theft in Mumbai.

Court granted her bail on a fifty-thousand-rupee personal bond.

Complaint detailed stolen valuables; police recovered some property.

Dutta previously arrested in 2022 for Kolkata pickpocketing.

Bengali actress Rupa Umashankar Dutta was arrested in connection with a theft of Rs 1.48 lakh in Colaba, Mumbai. Now, she has been granted bail by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai. The court granted her bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and directed her not to tamper with evidence and not to leave the country without the court's permission.

What Was The Whole Matter?

The case stems from a complaint filed by Marine Drive resident Dimple Singhvi. According to the complaint, on July 12, 2026, her purse was stolen while she was walking through the crowded area between Babulnath Temple and Colaba. The purse contained a diamond-studded gold bracelet worth approximately Rs 1.20 lakh, Rs 10,000 in cash, Apple AirPods worth approximately ₹15,000, a wallet, and several personal documents.

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Following the complaint, the Colaba police launched an investigation. During the investigation, they discovered CCTV footage allegedly showing Rupa Dutta stalking the complainant. Subsequently, the police arrested her. They also claimed to have recovered some of the stolen property from her possession.

She was previously arrested in 2022 for allegedly pickpocketing at the Kolkata Book Fair. In court, the actress's lawyer, Sunil Pandey, argued that Rupa Dutta had been falsely implicated in the case and was a victim of circumstance. After hearing the arguments, the court granted her bail.

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Who Is Rupa Dutta?

Rupa Dutta has appeared in several Hindi and Bengali films. She has also appeared in films like Saathi and the Hindi TV serial Jai Maa Vaishnodevi.