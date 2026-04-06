Aparna Sen Calls Bengali Film Industry ‘Moribund’, Asks ‘Who Will Watch?’

At a time when cinema is rapidly evolving, veteran filmmaker Aparna Sen has offered a stark and deeply personal take on the current state of Bengali films. In a candid conversation, the acclaimed director reflected on dwindling audience interest, the rise of television content, and her own fading motivation to continue making films.

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‘A Moribund Industry’: Aparna Sen Raises Concerns

Sharing her unfiltered thoughts, Aparna Sen described the Bengali film industry as being in a fragile and declining phase. She expressed concern over external pressures and changing dynamics that, in her view, are making it increasingly difficult for cinema to thrive.

She said, “The things that they are doing to a moribund industry already… and if there is this kind of control then it is very hard for the industry to survive. The TV industry might survive but Television is not the best thing in the world. It employs a lot of people and I am happy that they are getting but it is ruining the taste of the audience…What are we making films for? Who is my audience? Everyone is watching TV, watching serials. That is why I am not interested in making films anymore. Who will watch? What is the point?”

Her words capture a growing anxiety among filmmakers, if audiences are drifting away, where does that leave meaningful cinema?

Losing Faith In The Audience For Serious Cinema

The filmmaker also opened up about her uncertainty regarding the future of her latest project, The Rapist. While the film has already earned international recognition, its theatrical release remains unclear.

She pointed out a noticeable shift in viewer preferences, with even OTT platforms leaning towards lighter, feel-good content. As a result, films that explore deeper, more complex themes are finding it harder to secure space.

She said, “I am not going to make any more films probably. For whom shall I make? Who is going to watch? I know that there is a niche audience but that is it. I might have things to say, but who will listen?”

The film, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival, received the prestigious Kim Jiseok award. Featuring Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal, and Tanmay Dhanania, it explores the lives of three individuals bound by a traumatic incident. Despite its acclaim, the absence of a confirmed release date raises questions about the space for such narratives in today’s market.

A Legacy That Shaped Indian Cinema

Aparna Sen has been a defining voice in the Indian cinema for decades. She began acting at just 16, appearing in Teen Kanya, directed by the legendary Satyajit Ray. Over time, she built a remarkable career both in front of and behind the camera.

Her directorial debut, 36 Chowringhee Lane, earned her the National Award for Best Director, cementing her place among the country’s most respected filmmakers. Over the years, she delivered critically acclaimed works such as Mr and Mrs Iyer and Goynar Baksho, each reflecting her distinct storytelling voice.

Even as she questions her future in filmmaking, her legacy continues to resonate. Interestingly, audiences will next see her on screen in her daughter Konkona Sen Sharma’s upcoming web series Welcome to Khoya Mahal, set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.