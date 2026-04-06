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A forum of artists in West Bengal on Sunday called for an indefinite “cease work” across films and television shoots and demanded safety arrangements on sets, both indoor and outdoor. The strike came days after actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee during an outdoor shoot near Digha in Purba Medinipur district. The 43-year-old actor was filming scenes for the project Bholebaba Paar Karega when the incident took place.

Following his death, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum held a meeting and decided to halt all the shoots unless proper safety protocols are introduced. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), forum demanded, should be framed and adopted after talks among all stakeholders, including production houses, actors, and technicians. They will cease work from 10 am on April 6.

Industry Calls Indefinite ‘Cease Work’

The forum also released an official statement after a meeting that was attended by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Shantilal Mukherjee, Swaroop Biswas, along with several directors, producers and channel representatives.

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“Dear members, all of us are aware that on March 29, during the shoot of Bengali soap Bholebaba Paar Karega, our friend and forum member Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died. We are still not aware of the reasons for his sudden demise,” the statement, issued in Bengali, read.

It added, “Taking that into consideration, we had organised an emergency meeting on April 5. It was attended by members of the Artists Forum, Federation, Television producers, and directors. It was decided that, from April 7, 2026, at 7 AM, we, the artists and technicians, will go on an indefinite strike. Until there is a step taken to ensure the safety and security of artists and technicians during a shoot (both indoors and outdoors), the strike will continue.”

The statement further mentioned that another meeting will take place on April 7 to discuss the matter further.

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Director Kaushik Ganguly explained that the decision was taken after discussions with various industry representatives. “We are going on a cease work till an SOP is framed and adopted, factoring the safety and security issues of every single member of the cast and crew, both on the floors and outside. We had a discussion with the representatives of channels and production houses, and all of us agreed on the issue,” director Kaushik Ganguly said.

He also acknowledged the financial impact of halting productions but stressed that safety must take priority. “All of us know how the cancellation of a day’s shooting causes financial stress on every stakeholder. But a few days of sacrifice will ensure that the actors, technicians and crew members safely return home after their work.”

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Veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also addressed the issue, saying that the tragic incident has exposed gaps in the current system followed on sets. “We don’t wish to take any side or be judgmental against anyone. All we want is a safety and security cover.”

Actor Jeetu Kamal, meanwhile, shared his own experience working with the same production house that Rahul was associated with. Speaking to ABP Ananda, he alleged that health and safety concerns were not taken seriously during shoots.

“When we are shooting, we have to shoot in dust, but for some reason I got an infection in my respiratory tract. I told him all day that I was having trouble. At around 4 or 5 pm, I blacked out and fainted. Biswanath Basu Production did not take any responsibility,” he said.

Kamal added, “I was unconscious for about an hour. I reached the hospital in an ambulance… I had an infection in my respiratory tract but the production house repeatedly asked for a date to finish the shooting.”

He also claimed that he was verbally abused for refusing to continue shooting in dusty conditions and was later asked to return the payment he had received.

Rahul Banerjee’s Death

Rahul Banerjee died on March 29, and initial reports suggested that the actor went missing for nearly an hour after the shoot had wrapped up. When members of the crew began searching for him, they eventually located him in the water and pulled him out. He was immediately rushed to Digha State General Hospital for emergency medical treatment. However, despite efforts to revive him, the doctor on duty declared him dead upon arrival.

Later, officials revealed further details about the incident. According to reports, Rahul and his co-actor, Sweta Mishra, were allegedly performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. Both actors were immediately taken to Digha Hospital, but Rahul could not be saved.

Following the tragic incident, Rahul’s wife and Bengali actor Priyanka Sarkar took to Instagram and requested privacy for the family as they cope with the loss.

“This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added, “There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time.”

In the days that followed, Priyanka joined members of the Bengali film fraternity in a protest march and also filed a police complaint against the producers. Several members of the industry organised a rally from Technicians’ Studio to Radha Studio, covering a distance of nearly one kilometre. Participants carried placards that read “Justice for Rahul.”

Several known faces of the industry, including actor-director Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt, director Srijit Mukherjee, Kaushik Ganguly, actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee, actor Rudranil Ghosh, actor Riddhi Sen, and actor-theatre personality Kaushik Sen, were part of the march.

The police later converted the complaint into an FIR and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding Rahul Banerjee’s death is currently underway.

With the industry now observing an indefinite cease work, questions are being raised about the fate of several upcoming Bengali films and television projects. The halt in production could significantly impact the schedules of films planned for release during Durga Puja, traditionally the most lucrative season for the Bengali film industry. If shooting remains suspended for an extended period, many projects may struggle to complete their schedules in time for the festive window. As discussions continue between artists, producers, and industry bodies over safety protocols, it remains uncertain whether the much-anticipated Pujo releases will be ready for audiences this year.