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English NewsNewsWorldUAE Detects ‘Missile Threat’, Issues Brief Alert; Residents Told To Seek Shelter

UAE Detects ‘Missile Threat’, Issues Brief Alert; Residents Told To Seek Shelter

UAE issued a brief missile threat alert, urging residents to seek shelter after detecting missiles directed at the country. The warning was lifted shortly after amid renewed Gulf security concerns.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 10:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UAE issued security alert detecting potential missile threats.
  • Residents advised shelter, but warning lifted quickly afterwards.
  • First alert in months amid renewed regional security concerns.

The United Arab Emirates issued a brief security alert on Tuesday warning residents of “potential missile threats” after the Defence Ministry said it had detected missiles “directed towards the country”.

The Interior Ministry urged residents to immediately move to a safe location inside the nearest secure building, citing the prevailing security situation. The alert was lifted shortly afterwards.

The Defence Ministry separately confirmed that it had “detected a missile threat directed towards the country”, but did not immediately disclose the source of the threat, its intended target or whether any missiles had struck UAE territory.

First Missile Alert In Months

Tuesday’s warning was the first such alert in several months. The UAE issued a false alarm in June and another warning in July over an attack that ultimately did not enter Emirati territory. Before those incidents, the last missile warning had been issued in early May.

The latest alert comes amid renewed security concerns across the Gulf, with tankers linked to state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) reportedly targeted several times in recent weeks. The incidents have raised concerns over the security of energy infrastructure and shipping routes in the region.

UAE Previously Targeted In Iran Attacks

When the wider Middle East war began on February 28, the UAE was among the countries most heavily targeted by Iranian missile and drone attacks.

According to the account provided, nearly 3,000 missiles and drones were directed at the UAE, more than against any other country in the region.

Following a memorandum of understanding between the UAE and Iran that came into effect in June, the UAE reported no further attacks for a period, even as other Gulf countries continued to face security threats.

That understanding has since collapsed, adding to renewed concerns over the security situation in the region.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has the UAE experienced similar threats recently?

This was the first missile alert in several months. Previous warnings occurred in June and July, including a false alarm, but missiles did not enter Emirati territory.

What caused the previous cessation of attacks on the UAE?

A memorandum of understanding between the UAE and Iran in June led to a period without attacks. However, this understanding has since collapsed, contributing to renewed regional concerns over security.

What is the broader regional context for these alerts?

The alert comes amidst renewed security concerns across the Gulf. Tankers linked to ADNOC were reportedly targeted recently, raising concerns for energy infrastructure and shipping routes.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 10:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
UAE Gulf Security Missile Threat Alert
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