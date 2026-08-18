UAE Detects ‘Missile Threat’, Issues Brief Alert; Residents Told To Seek Shelter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UAE issued security alert detecting potential missile threats.

Residents advised shelter, but warning lifted quickly afterwards.

First alert in months amid renewed regional security concerns.

The United Arab Emirates issued a brief security alert on Tuesday warning residents of “potential missile threats” after the Defence Ministry said it had detected missiles “directed towards the country”.

The Interior Ministry urged residents to immediately move to a safe location inside the nearest secure building, citing the prevailing security situation. The alert was lifted shortly afterwards.

The Defence Ministry separately confirmed that it had “detected a missile threat directed towards the country”, but did not immediately disclose the source of the threat, its intended target or whether any missiles had struck UAE territory.

First Missile Alert In Months

Tuesday’s warning was the first such alert in several months. The UAE issued a false alarm in June and another warning in July over an attack that ultimately did not enter Emirati territory. Before those incidents, the last missile warning had been issued in early May.

رصدت منظومات الدفاع الجوي تهديد صاروخي على الدولة، يرجى متابعة التحذيرات والمستجدات من المصادر الرسمية.



وتوضح وزارة الدفاع أنه في حال سماع أي أصوات، فإنها ناتجة عن عمليات تصدي واعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي.



وتؤكد الوزارة أنها على أهبة الاستعداد والجاهزية للتعامل مع أي تهديد، بما… pic.twitter.com/a15FEqUevH — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) August 18, 2026

The latest alert comes amid renewed security concerns across the Gulf, with tankers linked to state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) reportedly targeted several times in recent weeks. The incidents have raised concerns over the security of energy infrastructure and shipping routes in the region.

UAE Previously Targeted In Iran Attacks

When the wider Middle East war began on February 28, the UAE was among the countries most heavily targeted by Iranian missile and drone attacks.

According to the account provided, nearly 3,000 missiles and drones were directed at the UAE, more than against any other country in the region.

Following a memorandum of understanding between the UAE and Iran that came into effect in June, the UAE reported no further attacks for a period, even as other Gulf countries continued to face security threats.

That understanding has since collapsed, adding to renewed concerns over the security situation in the region.