‘India’s Election Machinery Credible, Robust Globally’: MEA On Trump Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MEA affirmed India's election system credibility after Trump's comments.

Donald Trump cited India's elections for stricter US voter ID.

He highlighted India's ID rules, questioned US election practices.

he Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said the “credibility and robustness” of India’s election machinery are “well-established facts globally” while responding to US President Donald Trump’s remarks on the country’s electoral system.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about Trump’s comments, in which the US President cited India’s election system while making a case for stricter voter identification rules in the United States.

“I have no specific comments to make on these remarks. However, I can say that the credibility and robustness of India's election machinery are well-established facts globally,” Jaiswal said during a media briefing.

#WATCH | Delhi | On US President Donald Trump's remarks regarding the Election Commission of India, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "...I have no specific comments to make on these remarks. However, I can say that the credibility and robustness of India's election… pic.twitter.com/o9UQ9fExbb — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026

Trump Cites India’s Election System

Trump cited India’s electoral system while renewing his push for the SAVE America Act, a proposed US law that would require proof of citizenship for federal voter registration and introduce voter identification requirements.

Trump said India’s Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had questioned how elections could be conducted in the US without valid photo identification.

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“Earlier this month, India's chief election commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration - How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID?” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also referred to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, claiming that more than 646 million people voted, with less than 1% using postal ballots.

He said every voter in India had a valid photo identity document.

Congress Takes Dig At Trump

Earlier today, Congress MP and spokesperson Pawan Khera took a swipe at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after US President Donald Trump cited India’s electoral system while renewing his call for stricter voter identification rules in the United States.

In a post on X, Khera said, “Please take Gyanesh Kumar Gupta to America. And keep him there. We will send our EVMs too by the next available flight.”

Also Read: ‘Take Gyanesh Kumar to US’: Pawan Khera Takes Dig After Trump Praises Indian Polls

Taking a dig at what he described as Trump’s “insults and bullying” of India, Khera added, “This is the least we can do for you.”

He signed off with, “To SIR With Love, from India,” in an apparent reference to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.