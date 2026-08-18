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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Pratibha Ranta And Rohit Saraf Pictured in Bandra, Sushmita Sen And Others Snapped In The City

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Pratibha Ranta And Rohit Saraf Pictured in Bandra, Sushmita Sen And Others Snapped In The City

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Pratibha Ranta and Rohit Saraf Pictured in Bandra; Sushmita Sen, Tushar Kapoor, and Sonam Bajwa were also seen in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Pratibha Ranta and Rohit Saraf Pictured in Bandra; Sushmita Sen, Tushar Kapoor, and Sonam Bajwa were also seen in Mumbai.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in mumbai.

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Pratibha Ranta spotted in Mumbai wearing a striking crimson fit-and-flare mini dress layered over a white high-neck short-sleeve blouse with delicate ruffled detailing.
Pratibha Ranta spotted in Mumbai wearing a striking crimson fit-and-flare mini dress layered over a white high-neck short-sleeve blouse with delicate ruffled detailing.
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Rohit Saraf spotted in Mumbai wearing a textured black button-down jacket paired with crisp white trousers.
Rohit Saraf spotted in Mumbai wearing a textured black button-down jacket paired with crisp white trousers.
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Nikkhil Advani pictured in wearing a dark denim jacket layered over a black graphic t-shirt, paired with matching blue jeans and casual white sneakers.
Nikkhil Advani pictured in wearing a dark denim jacket layered over a black graphic t-shirt, paired with matching blue jeans and casual white sneakers.
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Tusshar Kapoor wearing a Superdry Sport Windsprinter Tech Camo Jacket with striking orange neon zippers while heading to a gym session in Juhu, Mumbai.
Tusshar Kapoor wearing a Superdry Sport Windsprinter Tech Camo Jacket with striking orange neon zippers while heading to a gym session in Juhu, Mumbai.
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Sushmita Sen seen in Bandra wearing an all-black ensemble featuring a plush velvet jacket and wide-leg trousers, complemented by chic oversized frames.
Sushmita Sen seen in Bandra wearing an all-black ensemble featuring a plush velvet jacket and wide-leg trousers, complemented by chic oversized frames.
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Sonam Bajwa stepping out after a salon session in Bandra, weaing a blue t shirt and black trouser.
Sonam Bajwa stepping out after a salon session in Bandra, weaing a blue t shirt and black trouser.
Published at : 18 Aug 2026 10:18 PM (IST)
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Pratibha Ranta Rohit Saraf ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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