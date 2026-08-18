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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Pratibha Ranta And Rohit Saraf Pictured in Bandra, Sushmita Sen And Others Snapped In The City
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Pratibha Ranta and Rohit Saraf Pictured in Bandra; Sushmita Sen, Tushar Kapoor, and Sonam Bajwa were also seen in Mumbai.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in mumbai.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 10:18 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Pratibha Ranta And Rohit Saraf Pictured in Bandra, Sushmita Sen And Others Snapped In The City
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Natasa Stankovic Snapped In Bandra, Kim Sharma, Orry And Mirzapur Cast Make Stylish Appearances In Mumbai
Celebrities
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Twin On Date Night, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan And Others Snapped At Airport
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Neha Sharma, Roshni Walia, Anupriya Goenka, Nidhi Bhanushali, And Ruhanika Dhawan Snapped Looking Chic Across Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Emraan Hashmi And Disha Patani Pictured During Awarapan 2 Screening; Elvish Yadav, Kunal Kemmu Also Seen In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Sara Tendulkar Snapped In Bandra, Kajol Devgn, Kunal Khemu And Others Make Stylish Appearances In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Ayesha Khan Snapped At Andheri, Pamela Serena, Palak Sindhwani, Vishal Aditya Singh And Others Turn Heads At Shreya Kalra's Success Party
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan Pictured At Khar, Shaan, Sana Fatima Shaikh And Others Turn Heads In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Pratibha Ranta And Rohit Saraf Pictured in Bandra, Sushmita Sen And Others Snapped In The City
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Natasa Stankovic Snapped In Bandra, Kim Sharma, Orry And Mirzapur Cast Make Stylish Appearances In Mumbai
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