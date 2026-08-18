Kejriwal Blames BJP For Satyendar Jain’s Arrest, Calls It ‘Dictatorship’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Investigation into alleged financial trail by ACB continues.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has hit out at the BJP following the arrest of party leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). Jain was arrested on Tuesday, in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the Delhi Jal Board during the previous AAP government.

Kejriwal called the case “fake” and accused the BJP of using false allegations to target political opponents and intimidate the Aam Aadmi Party.

‘This Case Will Also Be Proved Fake’

Reacting to Jain’s arrest, Kejriwal said the AAP leader had once again been arrested at the behest of the BJP.

“Satyendar Jain has once again been arrested by the BJP,” Kejriwal said, recalling the period when Jain was previously jailed.

सत्येन्द्र जैन जी को एक बार फिर बीजेपी ने गिरफ्तार करवा दिया है। अभी कुछ वक्त पहले इन लोगों ने जेल में डालकर उनकी जो दुर्दशा की थी, वह सबको याद है। पिछला केस भी फर्जी था और यह केस भी फर्जी साबित होगा।



आखिर कब तक बीजेपी की ये तानाशाही चलती रहेगी? जिसे मन करता है, झूठे आरोप लगाकर… https://t.co/VpxyPLkdLW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 18, 2026

He alleged that Jain had suffered during his earlier imprisonment and claimed that the previous case against him was also fabricated.

“The previous case was fake and this case will also be proved fake,” Kejriwal said.

‘How Long Will This Continue?’

“How long will this dictatorship of the BJP continue?” he asked, alleging that people were being jailed on the basis of false accusations whenever the government chose to target them.

He said he believed the truth about the case would eventually emerge, but questioned who would compensate Jain for the time spent in jail and the alleged mental harassment he endured.

“Their lies will once again be exposed before the country,” Kejriwal said.

He also claimed that the BJP’s “sins” had reached a point where the public would no longer tolerate what he described as authoritarian politics.

Kejriwal further predicted the end of the Modi government, saying that the BJP could continue with what he called “dictatorship”, but that its political future was already decided.

He said the entire Aam Aadmi Party, along with people across the country, stood firmly with Jain.

The ACB’s action against Jain relates to alleged corruption in a Delhi Jal Board tender during the previous Delhi government. The agency has said its investigation into the case and the alleged financial trail is continuing.