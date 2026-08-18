CJP Warns Centre Of Action Over Delay In Withdrawing FIRs Against Protesters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Party threatens political action if commitments remain unfulfilled.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has warned Centre of further political action if it fails to withdraw FIRs registered against students and protesters and provide compensation to affected families. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the government had failed to honour commitments made when the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest was called off, and accused it of delaying proceedings before the Supreme Court.

SC Seeks FIR List

Das said the Supreme Court hearing on petitions seeking action over alleged police brutality against students and protesters was a significant development.

According to Das, the petitioners urged the court to invoke its powers under Article 142 to quash FIRs registered against protesters across the country.

He said the Supreme Court asked the government three times to provide a state-wise list of FIRs, with cases involving genuine protesters separated from those concerning individuals accused of serious crimes. This, he said, would allow the court to consider quashing FIRs against protesters.

Das alleged that the government had not given the court a clear commitment to provide the list and was instead delaying the matter.

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CJP Warns Of Action

Das said the government had publicly committed on July 25, when the protest was called off, to address the protesters’ demands, including the withdrawal of FIRs and compensation for affected families.

He accused the BJP-led government of failing to honour those commitments and said meetings with government representatives were also not taking place.

Das warned that if the government continued to delay action, failed to take a clear position before the Supreme Court and did not provide the FIR list, the CJP’s National Working Committee would meet to decide its next course of action.

He added that the party’s nationwide campaigns and outreach programmes would bring what it described as the government’s “betrayal” of students and young people into its political agenda.

Das also said several states had already issued notifications for the withdrawal of FIRs following discussions with the government, describing the move as a major victory for the youth. However, he insisted that all demands, including compensation, must be fulfilled.

Das further alleged that it could spend thousands of crores on projects and other political purposes but was delaying compensation to affected families.

He warned the government to “mend its ways”, saying young people would not tolerate continued inaction. He added that further action could follow if the government failed to honour its commitments.

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