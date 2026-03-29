Who Is Reet Padda? Aneet Padda’s Sister Goes Viral After Dhurandhar 2 ‘Propaganda’ Remark

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A fresh social media storm has placed Reet Padda, sister of actor Aneet Padda, firmly in the spotlight. What began as a personal opinion on Dhurandhar: The Revenge quickly spiralled into a viral controversy, drawing both criticism and intense online debate. But who exactly is Reet Padda, and why has her name suddenly taken over timelines?

ALSO READ: 'It's Just A Film': Piyush Mishra Backs Dhurandhar Amid 'Propaganda' Lable

Who Is Reet Padda?

Unlike her sister Aneet Padda, Reet Padda has largely stayed away from the public eye. Based in Paris, she works as a customer success manager and is described on her professional profile as a marketing specialist with experience in campaign strategy, market research, and client relations.

Before the controversy erupted, she had a modest social media presence with a few thousand followers. However, the sudden attention has significantly altered her online footprint.

What Sparked The Dhurandhar 2 Controversy?

Meet Reet Padda, sister of Aneet Padda from Saiyaara.



She openly mocks the Indian Army and calls The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files & Dhurandhar pure propaganda.



This is the real anti-national mindset running in many Bollywood families. pic.twitter.com/ZF5sf5FlZd — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) March 27, 2026

The debate began when Reet responded to a comment about Dhurandhar: The Revenge on social media. In her post, she grouped the film alongside The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, describing them as “propaganda”.

She wrote, “First, about calling films like The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, and Dhurandhar propaganda. Dhurandhar functions as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify events like demonetization. Is it propaganda? Yes. Can I deny it? No.”

Her remarks quickly spread across platforms, triggering strong reactions from both supporters and critics.

Backlash And Social Media Fallout

As screenshots of her comments went viral, Reet Padda faced a wave of online backlash. The criticism intensified rapidly, prompting her to make her social media accounts private.

Soon after, her profiles became inaccessible altogether, indicating that they may have been removed.

Comments On Priyanka Chopra Also Draw Attention

In the same thread, Reet also spoke about actor Priyanka Chopra, referring to a moment at the 2026 Oscars. She wrote, “Priyanka had an opportunity to oppose an illegal war while standing next to someone who took a stand, but she couldn’t even clap. If my sister were in that position, I’d hope she rises to the occasion. If she doesn’t, I’ll be the first to call her out.”

The comment added another layer to the controversy, further fuelling online discussions.

What’s Next For Aneet Padda?

While Reet Padda continues to trend online, Aneet Padda has remained silent on the issue. On the professional front, she is preparing for her upcoming film Shakti Shalini, which is slated for a Christmas release this year.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows the journey of an Indian spy navigating complex networks while tackling a growing threat. Featuring a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office while also sparking widespread debate.