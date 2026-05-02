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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I Work 13-14 Hours A Day', Deepika Singh Reacts To Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Work Debate

'I Work 13-14 Hours A Day', Deepika Singh Reacts To Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Work Debate

Deepika Singh shared her views on the 8-hour work debate, saying she often works 13–14 hours because she loves what she does. She added, giving more time helps improve performance and overall quality.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 May 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deepika Singh prioritizes passion over fixed 8-hour shifts.
  • She often works 12-14 hours, immersing in her character.
  • Deepika believes passion drives quality, not strict schedules.
  • Her career began in 2011, gaining fame with Diya Aur Baati Hum.

The debate around 8-hour work shifts in the television industry has once again gained momentum, especially after recent conversations around work-life balance in showbiz. Amid this, TV actress Deepika Singh has shared her perspective, making it clear that for her, work is driven by passion rather than fixed hours. The actress revealed that she often shoots for more than 12 hours a day, sometimes extending her schedule to 13–14 hours, as she prefers to fully immerse herself in her character and deliver her best performance.

Deepika On The 8-Hour Work Debate

Responding to the ongoing discussion, Deepika said that she stepped into the industry at the age of 24 and, even after years of experience, still feels that no amount of work is enough. She explained that if her scenes are not completed within a 12-hour shift, she willingly continues working beyond that. According to her, once she gets into the skin of a character, she feels motivated to keep performing and refining her scenes.

 
 
 
 
 
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The actress added that her passion for acting often makes her lose track of time. She believes that limiting working hours strictly can impact the quality of performance and may not give directors enough creative freedom to execute scenes effectively.

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Deepika’s Career Journey

Deepika Singh began her television career in 2011 and rose to fame with the popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum, where she portrayed Sandhya Rathi. The role made her a household name and established her as a strong presence in the industry. Like many actors, she faced her share of struggles in the early days and worked hard in Mumbai to carve her path. Currently, she is seen in Mangal Lakshmi, where her performance continues to receive appreciation from viewers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Deepika Singh's stance on the 8-hour work shift debate in television?

Deepika believes her work is driven by passion, not fixed hours. She often shoots for over 12 hours to fully immerse herself in her character.

Does Deepika Singh believe in limiting working hours?

No, she feels no amount of work is enough and willingly works beyond 12 hours if scenes aren't complete. She believes strict limits can affect performance quality.

How long has Deepika Singh been in the television industry?

Deepika Singh began her television career in 2011. She gained significant fame for her role in 'Diya Aur Baati Hum'.

What is Deepika Singh currently working on?

Currently, Deepika Singh is appearing in the show 'Mangal Lakshmi', where her performance is well-received by audiences.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
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Deepika Padukone Deepika Singh
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