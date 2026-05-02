Did You Receive 'Extremely Severe Alert' On Your Phone? Here's What It Means

Several mobile phone users Mobile phone users across India received an “extremely severe alert” message accompanied by loud beeps and vibrations on Saturday. However, there is no cause for alarm or panic, as it was part of a test of government's new emergency alert system that sends warnings directly to all mobile phones across the country.

Authorities clarified in the text that the alert was only a test and urged the public not to panic or take any action upon receiving the message.

"India launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of tis message. This is a test message: Government of India," the alert text read.





All You Need To Know About The New Emergency System

The initiative was carried out by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Government of India, to strengthen mobile-based disaster communication systems nationwide to ensure the timely delivery of critical information to citizens.

As part of the rollout, test messages are being sent to mobile users across the country in English, Hindi and regional languages. Officials noted that users may receive multiple alerts during this phase, depending on network testing requirements.

Integrated Alert System Already In Use

NDMA has already operationalised the Integrated Alert System, known as SACHET, developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics. The system is based on the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP), recommended by the International Telecommunication Union, and is currently functional across all 36 states and Union Territories.

SACHET enables geo-targeted SMS alerts to mobile users and has been widely used during natural disasters and extreme weather events. Authorities said more than 134 billion SMS alerts have been disseminated so far in over 19 Indian languages.

Introduction Of Cell Broadcast Technology

To further strengthen emergency communication, especially in time-sensitive situations such as earthquakes, tsunamis, lightning strikes, and industrial hazards, Cell Broadcast (CB) technology has been introduced alongside SMS.



Unlike traditional messaging, CB alerts are transmitted simultaneously to all mobile devices within a defined geographic area, ensuring near real-time delivery without network congestion. C-DOT has been entrusted with the indigenous development and implementation of this system.

Full-Scale Implementation Soon

Officials stated that during the testing phase, CB messages may only be received on devices with test alert channels enabled.

Users can manage these settings through their phone’s emergency alert options through the following menu path on their mobile devices: Settings → Safety and emergency →Wireless emergency alerts →Test alerts)

Authorities reiterated that these alerts are part of system validation and do not require any response from the public.



Once fully operational, the Cell Broadcast system will enable authorities to send alerts in multiple Indian languages to all mobile handsets, regardless of user settings. This is expected to significantly improve the reach and effectiveness of public safety communications.

The Department of Telecommunications had requested public cooperation during the testing phase, reiterating that all such alerts are part of system trials and do not require any response from recipients.