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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesRemembering Irrfan Khan: Iconic Quotes By Legendary Actor That Still Inspire Fans Across Generations

Remembering Irrfan Khan: Iconic Quotes By Legendary Actor That Still Inspire Fans Across Generations

A tribute to Irrfan Khan through his most iconic quotes that reflect his wisdom, simplicity and timeless perspective on life and cinema.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
A tribute to Irrfan Khan through his most iconic quotes that reflect his wisdom, simplicity and timeless perspective on life and cinema.

Irrfan Khan’s Most Iconic Quotes

1/7
"I suppose, in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go. But what always hurts the most, is not taking a moment to say goodbye"
2/7
"Life is very busy these days. There are too many people, and everyone wants what the other has"
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Irrfan Khan Quotes Irrfan Khan Best Quotes Inspirational Quotes Irrfan Khan Irrfan Khan Legacy Famous Dialogues Irrfan Khan

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