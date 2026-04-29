Explorer
Remembering Irrfan Khan: Iconic Quotes By Legendary Actor That Still Inspire Fans Across Generations
A tribute to Irrfan Khan through his most iconic quotes that reflect his wisdom, simplicity and timeless perspective on life and cinema.
Irrfan Khan’s Most Iconic Quotes
1/7
2/7
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Celebrities
7 Photos
Remembering Irrfan Khan: Iconic Quotes By Legendary Actor That Still Inspire Fans Across Generations
Celebrities
10 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Ananya Panday, Sreeleela, DeepVeer And More Light Up Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Khushi Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi Turn Heads At High-Profile Party
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor Raise The Glam Quotient With Head-Turning Looks
Celebrities
9 Photos
From Rajinikanth To Dhanush: South Indian Celebs Step Out To Vote In Tamil Nadu Elections
Celebrities
5 Photos
Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate 4th Anniversary In Snowy Dream Getaway | In PICS
Celebrities
13 Photos
Asha Bhosle Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar Pay Last Respects To Legendary Singer
Celebrities
10 Photos
From Preity Zinta To Arjun Rampal: Bollywood Stars Light Up 'Dhurandhar 2' Screening
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Entertainment
‘Don’t Zoom Too Much,’ Karisma Kapoor To Paps In Viral Video | WATCH
Entertainment
CCTV Footage Shows YouTuber’s Cook Spitting In Sink; Family Claims They’ve Been Unwell Since
Entertainment
'Michael Jackson Was A Paedophile’: Dan Reed Blasts King Of Pop's Biopic
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s Sweet PDA With Gauri Spratt Lights Up Ek Din Premiere Night
Advertisement
Celebrities
7 Photos
Remembering Irrfan Khan: Iconic Quotes By Legendary Actor That Still Inspire Fans Across Generations
Celebrities
10 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Ananya Panday, Sreeleela, DeepVeer And More Light Up Mumbai
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion