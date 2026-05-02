TMC Alleges EVMs Moved To Strongroom In Kolkata Without CCTV, Seeks Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC alleges EVMs moved early, lacking CCTV surveillance.

Party questions Election Commission's transparency in storage.

Protests erupt, leading to political confrontation at site.

Security tightened; complaint filed over postal ballot covers.

Tensions flared outside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in Kolkata after the All India Trinamool Congress alleged that eight electronic voting machines (EVMs) were moved into a strongroom in the early hours without proper monitoring.

According to party leaders, the machines were brought in around 4 am, and the room where they were stored allegedly lacked CCTV surveillance, raising concerns over transparency.

The fresh allegations come as repolling is underway in 15 polling stations in West Bengal, where voting was held on April 29 in the second phase of the assembly elections. These include 11 polling stations in the Magarhat Paschim assembly constituency, and four in Diamond Harbour.

Questions Raised Over Poll Process

A section of Trinamool leaders questioned the functioning of the Election Commission of India, alleging that the storage of EVMs without adequate monitoring was “very worrying.”

The party has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. However, there has been no official response yet from the Election Commission regarding the allegations.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Repolling Begins In 15 Booths After Complaints Of EVM Tampering

Protests, Political Confrontation At Site

The allegations triggered protests by Trinamool workers, with the party also sharing a video on social media claiming that ballot boxes were being handled without informing authorised representatives.

Soon after, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party also reached the spot, leading to heated exchanges and slogan-shouting between the two sides.

Police and central forces were deployed to control the situation as tensions escalated near the strongroom.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Election: TMC Moves SC Against EC Order On Vote Counting Staff After HC Setback

Complaint Filed Over Postal Ballots

In a related development, the TMC said it has filed a complaint against the returning officer of the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, seeking urgent intervention over alleged unauthorised sorting of postal ballot covers.

Meanwhile, authorities have since stepped up security around the strongroom, installing additional barricades and deploying more personnel to prevent further unrest.

Political leaders, including TMC candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja, visited the site and reviewed the arrangements.

While polling concluded peacefully, the controversy has intensified political tensions just days before counting. The developments have once again put the spotlight on strongroom security and the handling of election materials in West Bengal.