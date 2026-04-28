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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Ananya Panday, Sreeleela, DeepVeer And More Light Up Mumbai
From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s airport appearance to Ananya Panday, Sreeleela and Sonal Chauhan’s effortless Mumbai style, here’s a look at recent celebrity sightings.
From airport arrivals to casual street style, Bollywood celebrities were spotted serving effortless fashion moments across Mumbai.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
Celebrities
10 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Ananya Panday, Sreeleela, DeepVeer And More Light Up Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Khushi Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi Turn Heads At High-Profile Party
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor Raise The Glam Quotient With Head-Turning Looks
Celebrities
9 Photos
From Rajinikanth To Dhanush: South Indian Celebs Step Out To Vote In Tamil Nadu Elections
Celebrities
5 Photos
Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate 4th Anniversary In Snowy Dream Getaway | In PICS
Celebrities
13 Photos
Asha Bhosle Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Tabu, Sachin Tendulkar Pay Last Respects To Legendary Singer
Celebrities
10 Photos
From Preity Zinta To Arjun Rampal: Bollywood Stars Light Up 'Dhurandhar 2' Screening
Celebrities
12 Photos
Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Fashion: Celebrities Who Stole The Spotlight With Their Glamorous Outfits
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Ananya Panday, Sreeleela, DeepVeer And More Light Up Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Khushi Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi Turn Heads At High-Profile Party
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