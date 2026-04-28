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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Ananya Panday, Sreeleela, DeepVeer And More Light Up Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Ananya Panday, Sreeleela, DeepVeer And More Light Up Mumbai

From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s airport appearance to Ananya Panday, Sreeleela and Sonal Chauhan’s effortless Mumbai style, here’s a look at recent celebrity sightings.

By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s airport appearance to Ananya Panday, Sreeleela and Sonal Chauhan’s effortless Mumbai style, here’s a look at recent celebrity sightings.

From airport arrivals to casual street style, Bollywood celebrities were spotted serving effortless fashion moments across Mumbai.

1/10
Ananya Panday was spotted in Bandra embracing a minimal yet polished look. Effortlessly stylish, she proved once again that simplicity can make the strongest fashion statement. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Ananya Panday was spotted in Bandra embracing a minimal yet polished look. Effortlessly stylish, she proved once again that simplicity can make the strongest fashion statement. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/10
Amid growing excitement around her professional lineup, Ananya’s next major theatrical release is the romantic musical Chand Mera Dil, produced by Dharma Productions. The actress was seen in a relaxed casual avatar during her Bandra outing. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Amid growing excitement around her professional lineup, Ananya’s next major theatrical release is the romantic musical Chand Mera Dil, produced by Dharma Productions. The actress was seen in a relaxed casual avatar during her Bandra outing. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 28 Apr 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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Bollywood Fashion Celebrity Spotting ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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