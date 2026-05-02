West Bengal Repolling Begins In 15 Booths After Complaints Of EVM Tampering

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Repolling underway in 15 West Bengal polling stations over EVM tampering allegations.

Complaints alleged EVMs marked with tape, ink, and perfume.

Election Commission ordered repoll citing procedural violations and equipment tampering.

Review continues for additional booths in Falta constituency amid controversy.

Repolling began on Saturday in 15 polling stations across two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, following allegations of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering that sparked a political row.

The Election Commission of India ordered fresh polling in booths located in the Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim segments. Voting is underway from 7 am to 6 pm, covering 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour. A decision on whether repolling will be extended to additional booths in Falta is still pending.

Complaints Trigger Action Across Key Seats

The move follows 77 complaints received during the second phase of the Assembly elections on April 29, many of which alleged interference with EVMs. According to submissions made to the poll panel, buttons on the machines were reportedly marked with black tape, adhesive substances, ink and even perfume.

Falta recorded the highest number of complaints at 32, followed by Diamond Harbour (29), Magrahat (13) and Budge Budge (3). After reviewing the complaints, the Election Commission ordered repolling in select booths.

The issue first surfaced in Falta, part of the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is politically associated with Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee.

ALSO READ | Suvendu Adhikari Claims Mamata 'Under Surveillance', Stresses Strict Monitoring At Bhabanipur Strongroom

Allegations of Obstruction, Booth Irregularities

The BJP has alleged that the markings on EVMs obstructed voters from selecting candidates, raising questions about the integrity of the voting process. Voters and political representatives also lodged complaints citing alleged booth capturing, attempts at rigging and other irregularities.

Reports indicated that in some instances, tape was placed near or over the names and symbols of BJP and CPI(M) candidates on the EVM panels, potentially obscuring them from view. Videos circulated by BJP leaders further intensified the controversy during the polling phase.

More Booths Under Review, EC Cites Legal Provision

The scope of the controversy may widen, with around 30 additional polling stations in the Falta constituency currently under review. The Election Commission is yet to take a final call on whether repolling will be ordered in those areas.

Polling at the affected booths had originally taken place on April 29. However, after examining complaints and preliminary findings, the Commission invoked Section 58(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, declaring the earlier exercise void.

The provision allows the poll body to cancel voting and order a repoll if serious irregularities, such as equipment tampering, procedural violations or disruptions, are found to have compromised the process.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal has said the Commission follows a “zero tolerance” policy towards electoral malpractice, adding that repolling decisions are based on detailed reports from district authorities and election observers.

ALSO READ | Vijay’s TVK Office Set Ablaze Before Tamil Nadu Counting; Leaders Demand Immediate Arrests