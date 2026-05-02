Trump Says 'Lunatics Can’t Have Nukes' Even As He Declares Iran War ‘Terminated’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump declared confrontation with Iran ended, citing air power.

He claimed Iran's military capabilities were 'destroyed'.

A peace proposal from Pakistan was rejected by Trump.

Iran signaled openness to diplomacy if U.S. changes approach.

US Iran War: US President Donald Trump declared that Washington’s confrontation with Iran has formally ended, even as he justified the military campaign with stark rhetoric. Speaking at a public event, Trump argued the conflict was necessary to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, saying, “lunatics can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

Despite notifying Congress that hostilities had concluded within the mandated timeframe, Trump continued to defend the operation’s scale and impact. He credited US air power for neutralising what he described as an imminent threat. He said that they had stopped them with the B2 bombers, and if they hadn’t, the others would have had a nuclear weapon. He added that Israel, the Middle East, and Europe would have been blown to pieces.

Trump Claims Iran’s Military ‘Destroyed’

Trump painted a picture of a severely weakened Iran, asserting that its defence capabilities had been dismantled. He claimed that they had no navy, no air force, no anti-aircraft equipment, and no radar, and that their leaders were all gone.

The remarks come amid lingering questions about the long-term consequences of the strikes and whether Tehran’s military infrastructure has indeed been fully crippled.

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Peace Proposal Rejected Amid Ongoing Tensions

Efforts to restart diplomatic engagement appear to have stalled after Trump dismissed a fresh proposal conveyed through Pakistan. The offer, received late Thursday, aimed to revive negotiations between the two sides.

Trump, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the terms. “We’re not going to leave early and have this kind of problem arise in three more years,” he said, as reported by India Today. He also criticised Iran’s leadership structure, adding, “It’s a very disjointed leadership. They all want to make a deal, but they’re all messed up.”

Before departing the White House for Florida, Trump reiterated his stance, saying that they wanted to make a deal, but he was not satisfied with it. He further noted that Tehran’s leadership was divided into two or three groups, which complicated the negotiation process.

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Nuclear Dispute Remains The Core Issue

At the heart of the lies Iran’s nuclear programme, which Trump insists must be permanently curtailed. Washington has long argued that Tehran’s uranium enrichment efforts are aimed at developing nuclear weapons, while Iran maintains the programme is strictly for civilian use.

Trump emphasised that the US would not allow Iran to achieve nuclear capability under any circumstances.

Tehran Signals Openness With Conditions

Responding to Trump’s remarks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated that diplomacy remains possible but only if Washington shifts its approach. He criticised what he described as aggressive posturing by the US, while leaving the door open for renewed talks.