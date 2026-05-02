AAP Rebel Sandeep Pathak Faces Arrest After Two FIRs In Punjab, Leaves Delhi Residence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MP Sandeep Pathak leaves residence amid FIRs in Punjab.

Pathak, recently joined BJP from AAP, faces non-bailable charges.

BJP alleges political vendetta by AAP government in Punjab.

Akali Dal also questions timing of cases against Pathak.

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak left his official residence in the national capital on Saturday amid reports that he may face arrest following the registration of two First Information Reports (FIRs) against him in Punjab.

According to reports, the cases involve non-bailable offences. Visuals showed heightened security deployment outside Pathak’s residence, while footage also captured him leaving through a rear exit and departing in a vehicle. Sources indicated that his phone was switched off and that he had moved to an undisclosed location.

Exit From AAP and Political Fallout

Pathak is among seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs who recently quit the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The group includes Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Swati Maliwal and Vikramjit Sahney.

Except for Maliwal, all represent Punjab in the Upper House. With seven out of 10 AAP MPs shifting allegiance, the group constitutes two-thirds of the party’s strength in the Rajya Sabha, a threshold that may protect them from disqualification under the anti-defection law.

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BJP Alleges ‘Political Vendetta’, AAP Yet to Respond

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma accused the AAP-led state government of misusing law enforcement to target political opponents. In a post on X, Sharma claimed that the FIRs were filed soon after Pathak joined the BJP, calling it evidence of “political vendetta”.

He alleged that the use of non-bailable provisions and threats of immediate action reflected an attempt to suppress dissent, and accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of turning Punjab into a “police state”.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also questioned the timing of the cases, suggesting that Pathak was being “selectively targeted” after his political shift. He pointed out that Pathak had previously been closely associated with AAP leadership and questioned why others were not being investigated if wrongdoing had occurred.

There was no immediate response from the AAP leadership on the allegations.

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