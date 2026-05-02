If Vijay Wins Majority In Tamil Nadu, What Will BJP Do? Nainar Nagendran Responds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader dismisses speculation of seeking actor Vijay's support.

He expresses doubt about opinion and exit poll accuracy.

BJP anticipates improved seat tally in Tamil Nadu elections.

Nagendran states Vijay has no chance of winning seats.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran has dismissed speculation that the BJP-led NDA could seek support from actor-politician Vijay in the event of a fractured mandate in Tamil Nadu, asserting that such a scenario is unlikely. Speaking to reporters in Kanyakumari, the BJP state president said he has little faith in opinion and exit polls, adding that the true verdict of the people will only be known on counting day.

‘Real Verdict Will Be Known On May 4’

Nagendran questioned the credibility of recent surveys, alleging bias in favour of the ruling alliance. He said, “If the opinion polls are correct, I will have faith in them. There is a lot of opinion-mongering in many places. It is on behalf of the DMK alliance. There is no need to talk about it now. On May 4, the real opinion poll of the people will be known. The thoughts of the people and the kind of government that has been in place for the last 5 years will be known on that day.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader emphasised that exit polls released after the April 23 Assembly elections do not reflect ground reality.

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BJP Eyes Gains, Questions DMK Momentum

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections saw voting across the state on April 23, with results scheduled for May 4. Exit polls released on April 29 largely suggested a return to power for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, though some projections indicated gains for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance, of which the BJP is a part.

Nagendran expressed confidence that the BJP would improve its tally from the previous election, where it secured four seats. He also claimed that dissatisfaction with the incumbent government was widespread among various sections of society.

Nainar said: “If it was like that before the polls, we can talk about it. There is no chance of such a situation after the polls. However, I also hear that the people were in a mood against the DMK government. Starting from government employees to traders, women, and the middle class, everyone was dissatisfied with this government. However, according to me, Vijay has no chance of winning in any constituency.”

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No Scope For Post-Poll Alliance With Vijay

Addressing questions about a possible hung assembly and whether the NDA might seek support from Vijay, Nagendran firmly ruled out the possibility. Nainar said, “There is definitely no chance of Vijay winning a majority. There is no talk of that.”

His remarks come amid heightened political anticipation as counting day approaches, with multiple states including Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry also set to declare results.

With political parties bracing for the final outcome, all eyes are now on May 4, when the electorate’s verdict will determine the next government in Tamil Nadu.