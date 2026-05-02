Courier Slip-Up That Led To Dawood Aide Salim Dola's Arrest In Turkey Ending Global Manhunt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salim Dola, Dawood associate and drug operator, arrested in Istanbul.

Courier delivery mistake led agencies to Dola's Turkish hideout.

Three passports recovered; extradition efforts intensified by Indian agencies.

Dola allegedly oversaw international synthetic drug trafficking syndicate.

A key associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and an alleged international drug operator, Salim Dola, has been arrested in Istanbul following a prolonged global manhunt involving Indian agencies and Interpol, according to sources.

Tracking Dola had proved exceptionally difficult for investigators, given his extensive network spanning multiple countries and his ability to frequently change locations while avoiding digital trails. However, a seemingly minor mistake ultimately led to his capture.

Courier Delivery Leads Agencies to Hideout

Sources said Dola had been living in hiding in Turkey for several months, maintaining minimal contact and rarely stepping out in an attempt to evade detection. For nearly a year and a half, he reportedly stayed confined to his hideout.

His cover was blown after he ordered a courier delivery to his location, an action that provided a crucial lead. Using this information, Indian agencies, with support from Interpol, traced his whereabouts and alerted Turkish authorities.

A raid was subsequently carried out by Istanbul police, who apprehended Dola from his hideout. During the search, officials recovered three passports, one Bulgarian passport bearing the name “Hamza” and two Indian passports.

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‘Operation Global Hunt’ Intensified

Following the breakthrough, the Indian government is understood to have stepped up efforts under what sources described as “Operation Global Hunt”, coordinating through diplomatic channels to secure Dola’s return.

Despite the absence of a formal extradition treaty with Turkey, agencies managed to work through official coordination mechanisms to bring him back to India.

Investigators believe Dola had been using Turkey as a transit hub for drug trafficking, given its strategic location connecting Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

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Agencies Probe International Drug Network

Officials say Dola was allegedly overseeing a wide-reaching syndicate involved in the supply of synthetic drugs, including MDMA, across international markets. His network is believed to have links with multiple global traffickers.

Agencies are now questioning him in a bid to dismantle the broader network and identify key operatives connected to the syndicate.