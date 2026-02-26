It’s official, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are now husband and wife. After years of keeping their relationship largely away from the spotlight, the beloved on-screen pair sealed their real-life love story in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Wednesday morning.

The couple exchanged vows at the luxurious ITC Mementos, surrounded by close family members and a carefully curated guest list of friends from the film industry.

Morning Muhurtham: Telugu Traditions First

According to reports, the wedding rituals were performed at 10:10 AM following Andhra (Telugu) customs, honouring Vijay’s heritage. The ceremony was traditional, deeply rooted in family values, and kept strictly private.

For fans who have followed their journey since Geetha Govindam, this moment feels like the perfect full circle. From reel-life romance to real-life commitment, the couple has now stepped into a new chapter together.

(This is a developing story, please refresh for latest updates)