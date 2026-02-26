Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Are Married! Kodava Ceremony To Start At 4 PM

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Are Married! Kodava Ceremony To Start At 4 PM

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are now officially married after a Telugu wedding ceremony in Udaipur. A Kodava ritual will follow at 4 PM to honour Rashmika’s roots.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 12:25 PM (IST)

It’s official, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are now husband and wife. After years of keeping their relationship largely away from the spotlight, the beloved on-screen pair sealed their real-life love story in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Wednesday morning.

The couple exchanged vows at the luxurious ITC Mementos, surrounded by close family members and a carefully curated guest list of friends from the film industry.

Morning Muhurtham: Telugu Traditions First

According to reports, the wedding rituals were performed at 10:10 AM following Andhra (Telugu) customs, honouring Vijay’s heritage. The ceremony was traditional, deeply rooted in family values, and kept strictly private.

For fans who have followed their journey since Geetha Govindam, this moment feels like the perfect full circle. From reel-life romance to real-life commitment, the couple has now stepped into a new chapter together.

(This is a developing story, please refresh for latest updates)

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
