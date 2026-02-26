Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'The Bluff' Twitter Review: Priyanka Chopra's Fierce Action Avatar Wins Applause As Prime Video Thriller Sparks Debate

‘The Bluff’ Twitter Review: Fans hail Priyanka Chopra’s fierce performance in the Prime Video action thriller, though reactions to the story remain mixed.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back, and this time, she’s wielding swords, confronting her past, and dominating timelines. Her latest Hollywood outing, The Bluff, has premiered globally on Amazon Prime Video, and social media platform X is buzzing with reactions. While the film itself has divided opinion, one thing appears unanimous: Priyanka’s performance is the driving force behind the action-packed thriller.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Pregnancy Rumour: Is She Expecting A Child With Justin Trudeau? Here’s The Truth

Fans Call It “A Priyanka Chopra Show”

Early reactions on X have poured in rapidly. One viewer shared, “Just watched #TheBluff — a gripping narrative powered by strong direction and anchored beautifully by Priyanka Chopra’s composed performance.”

Another praised her screen presence and chemistry with co-star Karl Urban, writing, “Never get bored of watching Priyanka doing action and emotional scenes. She is so natural. Karl and she had such hot chemistry btw. #TheBluff.”

Several fans embraced the film’s revenge-driven storyline. “Got a chance to watch #TheBluff last night and I love a good revenge thriller with high stakes 🍿 Bloody Mary is a baaad woman (sic),” read one enthusiastic post.

Another comment summed up the dominant sentiment: “#TheBluff is a @PriyankaChopra show, and she absolutely delivers! She shines, she kicks ass, and watching her own it fills you with pride. ⭐️🏴‍☠️”

One user even remarked on the film’s pace: “You impressed me @priyankachopra this time. I wanted the movie to be two hours long, but time flew by. 🔥🥺”

Storyline, Action And Divided Opinions

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff unfolds in the 19th-century Caribbean and centres on Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate queen attempting to build a peaceful life. However, when her old adversary Captain Connor resurfaces, chaos follows. To protect her family, she must return to the violence she once mastered.

Social media critics have described the film as “smartly written, tightly mounted, and impressively paced,” noting that Priyanka brings “quiet authority” to a story rooted in restraint and intensity.

Another post read, “A well-crafted thriller with layered storytelling, #TheBluff finds its strength in subtle moments — Priyanka Chopra delivers with remarkable control.”

Mixed Reactions Surface As Some Feel The Film Falls Short

However, not everyone walked away impressed. One viewer remarked that “it didn’t live up to its potential.”

In another user’s view, “The story is very weak.”

Some felt the plot leaned on familiar revenge tropes and that the relentless action occasionally overshadowed deeper character development. For a few, the film’s high-energy tempo left little room to explore emotional layers.

A Star-Driven Action Vehicle

Alongside Priyanka and Karl Urban, the cast features Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo and Temuera Morrison. Visually, the film paints a rugged Caribbean backdrop, balancing stormy seas and intimate domestic spaces.

If there’s one takeaway from the online discourse, it’s this: The Bluff may divide opinion on narrative depth, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands firmly at its centre. Whether viewers seek unfiltered action or a layered drama, her commanding presence ensures the film remains a talking point across platforms.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
The Bluff Review Priyanka Chopra The Bluff Prime Video Action Thriller The Bluff Twitter Reaction
Embed widget