Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back, and this time, she’s wielding swords, confronting her past, and dominating timelines. Her latest Hollywood outing, The Bluff, has premiered globally on Amazon Prime Video, and social media platform X is buzzing with reactions. While the film itself has divided opinion, one thing appears unanimous: Priyanka’s performance is the driving force behind the action-packed thriller.

Fans Call It “A Priyanka Chopra Show”

Just watched #TheBluff — a gripping narrative powered by strong direction and anchored beautifully by Priyanka Chopra’s composed performance. pic.twitter.com/KvNIBE3RjY — Kishan kuliyal (@KishanlalK) February 25, 2026

Early reactions on X have poured in rapidly. One viewer shared, “Just watched #TheBluff — a gripping narrative powered by strong direction and anchored beautifully by Priyanka Chopra’s composed performance.”

Never get bored of watching priyanka doing action n emo scenes .

She is so natural.

Karl n she had such hot chemestry btw.#TheBluff — Cloud 17 (@kadiiNinda17) February 25, 2026

Another praised her screen presence and chemistry with co-star Karl Urban, writing, “Never get bored of watching Priyanka doing action and emotional scenes. She is so natural. Karl and she had such hot chemistry btw. #TheBluff.”

Got a chance to watch #TheBluff last night and I love a good revenge thriller with high stakes 🍿



Bloody Mary is a baaad woman pic.twitter.com/0JqxHJcUuw — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) February 24, 2026

Several fans embraced the film’s revenge-driven storyline. “Got a chance to watch #TheBluff last night and I love a good revenge thriller with high stakes 🍿 Bloody Mary is a baaad woman (sic),” read one enthusiastic post.

#TheBluff is a @PriyankaChopra show, and she absolutely delivers! She shines, she kicks ass and watching her own it fills you with pride. ⭐️🏴‍☠️ — Preetham S (@PrithamSadashiv) February 25, 2026

Another comment summed up the dominant sentiment: “#TheBluff is a @PriyankaChopra show, and she absolutely delivers! She shines, she kicks ass, and watching her own it fills you with pride. ⭐️🏴‍☠️”

You impressed me @priyankachopra this time. I wanted the movie to be two hours long, but time flew by.🔥🥺#TheBluff pic.twitter.com/hyfwKmGg5w — priyankachwn (@priyankachwn) February 25, 2026

One user even remarked on the film’s pace: “You impressed me @priyankachopra this time. I wanted the movie to be two hours long, but time flew by. 🔥🥺”

Storyline, Action And Divided Opinions

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff unfolds in the 19th-century Caribbean and centres on Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate queen attempting to build a peaceful life. However, when her old adversary Captain Connor resurfaces, chaos follows. To protect her family, she must return to the violence she once mastered.

#TheBluff is smartly written, tightly mounted, and impressively paced. Priyanka Chopra brings quiet authority to a film that thrives on restraint and intensity. pic.twitter.com/ItzXaho7SU — Madhu Pal Vohra | मधु पाल (@Madhupal112) February 25, 2026

Social media critics have described the film as “smartly written, tightly mounted, and impressively paced,” noting that Priyanka brings “quiet authority” to a story rooted in restraint and intensity.

A well-crafted thriller with layered storytelling, #TheBluff finds its strength in subtle moments — Priyanka Chopra delivers with remarkable control. pic.twitter.com/QYBgjpjJPF — Mishti_Manjari Mukherjee⁷💜 (@mishtimanjari) February 25, 2026

Another post read, “A well-crafted thriller with layered storytelling, #TheBluff finds its strength in subtle moments — Priyanka Chopra delivers with remarkable control.”

Mixed Reactions Surface As Some Feel The Film Falls Short

35. #TheBluff (2026) It is a decent and fast paced action movie, with well directed sequences but the script is very weak, the dialogue is subpar, it had an intriguing premise but it doesn't live up to it's potential. Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban are good though. ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/8J9uouW9m9 — Mody (@modytalkmovies) February 25, 2026

However, not everyone walked away impressed. One viewer remarked that “it didn’t live up to its potential.”

#TheBluff



The story is very weak, but you can still watch it for the action sequences 💯 pic.twitter.com/mgSFqcT23S — Levi Ackerman🍃🌝 (@me_njl_) February 26, 2026

In another user’s view, “The story is very weak.”

Some felt the plot leaned on familiar revenge tropes and that the relentless action occasionally overshadowed deeper character development. For a few, the film’s high-energy tempo left little room to explore emotional layers.

A Star-Driven Action Vehicle

Alongside Priyanka and Karl Urban, the cast features Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo and Temuera Morrison. Visually, the film paints a rugged Caribbean backdrop, balancing stormy seas and intimate domestic spaces.

If there’s one takeaway from the online discourse, it’s this: The Bluff may divide opinion on narrative depth, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands firmly at its centre. Whether viewers seek unfiltered action or a layered drama, her commanding presence ensures the film remains a talking point across platforms.