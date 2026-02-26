The Bluff is a 19th-century Caribbean-set film about a former pirate queen, Ercell
‘The Bluff’ Twitter Review: Priyanka Chopra’s Fierce Action Avatar Wins Applause As Prime Video Thriller Sparks Debate
‘The Bluff’ Twitter Review: Fans hail Priyanka Chopra’s fierce performance in the Prime Video action thriller, though reactions to the story remain mixed.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back, and this time, she’s wielding swords, confronting her past, and dominating timelines. Her latest Hollywood outing, The Bluff, has premiered globally on Amazon Prime Video, and social media platform X is buzzing with reactions. While the film itself has divided opinion, one thing appears unanimous: Priyanka’s performance is the driving force behind the action-packed thriller.
ALSO READ: Katy Perry Pregnancy Rumour: Is She Expecting A Child With Justin Trudeau? Here’s The Truth
Fans Call It “A Priyanka Chopra Show”
Just watched #TheBluff — a gripping narrative powered by strong direction and anchored beautifully by Priyanka Chopra’s composed performance. pic.twitter.com/KvNIBE3RjY— Kishan kuliyal (@KishanlalK) February 25, 2026
Early reactions on X have poured in rapidly. One viewer shared, “Just watched #TheBluff — a gripping narrative powered by strong direction and anchored beautifully by Priyanka Chopra’s composed performance.”
Never get bored of watching priyanka doing action n emo scenes .— Cloud 17 (@kadiiNinda17) February 25, 2026
She is so natural.
Karl n she had such hot chemestry btw.#TheBluff
Another praised her screen presence and chemistry with co-star Karl Urban, writing, “Never get bored of watching Priyanka doing action and emotional scenes. She is so natural. Karl and she had such hot chemistry btw. #TheBluff.”
Got a chance to watch #TheBluff last night and I love a good revenge thriller with high stakes 🍿— Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) February 24, 2026
Bloody Mary is a baaad woman pic.twitter.com/0JqxHJcUuw
Several fans embraced the film’s revenge-driven storyline. “Got a chance to watch #TheBluff last night and I love a good revenge thriller with high stakes 🍿 Bloody Mary is a baaad woman (sic),” read one enthusiastic post.
#TheBluff is a @PriyankaChopra show, and she absolutely delivers! She shines, she kicks ass and watching her own it fills you with pride. ⭐️🏴☠️— Preetham S (@PrithamSadashiv) February 25, 2026
Another comment summed up the dominant sentiment: “#TheBluff is a @PriyankaChopra show, and she absolutely delivers! She shines, she kicks ass, and watching her own it fills you with pride. ⭐️🏴☠️”
You impressed me @priyankachopra this time. I wanted the movie to be two hours long, but time flew by.🔥🥺#TheBluff pic.twitter.com/hyfwKmGg5w— priyankachwn (@priyankachwn) February 25, 2026
One user even remarked on the film’s pace: “You impressed me @priyankachopra this time. I wanted the movie to be two hours long, but time flew by. 🔥🥺”
Storyline, Action And Divided Opinions
Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff unfolds in the 19th-century Caribbean and centres on Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate queen attempting to build a peaceful life. However, when her old adversary Captain Connor resurfaces, chaos follows. To protect her family, she must return to the violence she once mastered.
#TheBluff is smartly written, tightly mounted, and impressively paced. Priyanka Chopra brings quiet authority to a film that thrives on restraint and intensity. pic.twitter.com/ItzXaho7SU— Madhu Pal Vohra | मधु पाल (@Madhupal112) February 25, 2026
Social media critics have described the film as “smartly written, tightly mounted, and impressively paced,” noting that Priyanka brings “quiet authority” to a story rooted in restraint and intensity.
A well-crafted thriller with layered storytelling, #TheBluff finds its strength in subtle moments — Priyanka Chopra delivers with remarkable control. pic.twitter.com/QYBgjpjJPF— Mishti_Manjari Mukherjee⁷💜 (@mishtimanjari) February 25, 2026
Another post read, “A well-crafted thriller with layered storytelling, #TheBluff finds its strength in subtle moments — Priyanka Chopra delivers with remarkable control.”
Mixed Reactions Surface As Some Feel The Film Falls Short
35. #TheBluff (2026) It is a decent and fast paced action movie, with well directed sequences but the script is very weak, the dialogue is subpar, it had an intriguing premise but it doesn't live up to it's potential. Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban are good though. ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/8J9uouW9m9— Mody (@modytalkmovies) February 25, 2026
However, not everyone walked away impressed. One viewer remarked that “it didn’t live up to its potential.”
#TheBluff— Levi Ackerman🍃🌝 (@me_njl_) February 26, 2026
The story is very weak, but you can still watch it for the action sequences 💯 pic.twitter.com/mgSFqcT23S
In another user’s view, “The story is very weak.”
Some felt the plot leaned on familiar revenge tropes and that the relentless action occasionally overshadowed deeper character development. For a few, the film’s high-energy tempo left little room to explore emotional layers.
A Star-Driven Action Vehicle
Alongside Priyanka and Karl Urban, the cast features Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo and Temuera Morrison. Visually, the film paints a rugged Caribbean backdrop, balancing stormy seas and intimate domestic spaces.
If there’s one takeaway from the online discourse, it’s this: The Bluff may divide opinion on narrative depth, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas stands firmly at its centre. Whether viewers seek unfiltered action or a layered drama, her commanding presence ensures the film remains a talking point across platforms.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the plot of The Bluff?
How is Priyanka Chopra Jonas's performance in The Bluff?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas's performance is widely praised as the driving force of the film, with viewers calling it a
What are the general reactions to The Bluff?
Reactions to The Bluff are mixed. While many praise Priyanka Chopra's performance and the film's action, some critics feel the script and story are weak and that the film doesn't live up to its potential.
Who are the main actors in The Bluff?
The main actors in The Bluff include Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban, along with Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, and Temuera Morrison.