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HomeEntertainmentVicky Kaushal ‘Shook’ After Watching Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh ‘Unmatched’

Vicky Kaushal ‘Shook’ After Watching Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh ‘Unmatched’

Vicky Kaushal reviews Dhurandhar 2, praises Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar, calling the film a “gold standard” amid its massive box office success.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Apr 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
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The buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to grow stronger, and now actor Vicky Kaushal has joined the chorus of praise. After finally watching the much-talked-about sequel, the actor shared an emotional reaction, applauding the film’s craft and the team behind its success. His words, filled with admiration, reflect just how deeply the film has resonated within the industry.

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Calls Film A ‘Gold Standard’, Praises Aditya Dhar

(Image Source: Instagram/@vickykaushal09)
(Image Source: Instagram/@vickykaushal09)

Taking to Instagram, Vicky didn’t hold back as he applauded director Aditya Dhar, with whom he previously collaborated on Uri: The Surgical Strike. Talking about the effort and sincerity poured into the project, he wrote, “I’m so shook, so proud and in absolute awe of the craft, hard work and sincerety with which you have made this film. Nothing short of gold standard. You deserve every bit of this success. Congratulations bhai."

Given their successful creative partnership in the past, Vicky’s endorsement carries significant weight, especially as Dhar’s latest film continues its winning streak at the box office.

Special Shoutout To Ranveer Singh And Cast

Beyond the filmmaker, Vicky reserved special praise for the film’s leading star, Ranveer Singh, acknowledging his powerful screen presence and performance. He wrote, “@ranveersingh you inspire me brother. Your finesse and flare as an actor is unmatched.”

He also extended his appreciation to other members of the cast and crew, including R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, along with the technical team. His note celebrated every department involved, underlining the collective effort behind the film’s success.

A Film Dominating Box Office And Industry Buzz

Since its theatrical release on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has witnessed an overwhelming response, both commercially and critically. The sequel builds on the momentum of its first instalment, which had already set the stage with a strong box office run.

The film’s success has sparked widespread appreciation across the film industry, with several prominent names publicly applauding the project. As conversations continue to trend on social media, the film’s impact shows no signs of slowing down.

Vicky Kaushal’s Earlier Reaction And Upcoming Projects

Interestingly, Vicky had earlier expressed excitement about the film’s performance while attending the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, noting how happy he was to see audiences embracing it. At the time, he had not yet watched the sequel.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his next big-screen appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, where he will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Vicky Kaushal's reaction to Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Vicky Kaushal was deeply impressed after watching the film, calling it a 'gold standard' and expressing pride in the craft and sincerity put into it.

Who did Vicky Kaushal praise in his review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Vicky specifically lauded director Aditya Dhar and lead actor Ranveer Singh, also extending appreciation to cast members like R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, and the technical team.

What did Vicky Kaushal say about Ranveer Singh's performance?

Vicky described Ranveer Singh as inspiring, stating that his finesse and flare as an actor are unmatched.

How has Dhurandhar: The Revenge performed since its release?

The film has received an overwhelming response both commercially and critically since its release on March 19, building on the success of its first installment.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Apr 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2
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