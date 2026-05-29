IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Rain & Gusty Winds Across Delhi-NCR In Next 2 Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi and NCR expect light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

The temporary relief contrasts with a weaker monsoon forecast.

Below-normal rainfall is predicted for most of India, increasing heatwave risks.

Delhi and the National Capital Region are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds over the next two hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather alert comes even as the IMD has projected a weaker-than-normal southwest monsoon for the country this year, raising concerns over rainfall distribution and heatwave conditions. While the immediate forecast offers temporary relief from soaring temperatures in north India, the broader seasonal outlook suggests below-normal rainfall across most parts of the country and an increased risk of extreme heat in several states.

Storm Alert

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across Delhi-NCR, including Gurugram. Wind speeds are expected to range between 40 and 60 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 70 kmph.

The weather office has also predicted rain and thunderstorm activity in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh. Some areas of Rajasthan could witness moderate to heavy rainfall along with hailstorms.

The short-term weather system is expected to bring temporary respite from the intense heat that has gripped large parts of north India in recent weeks.

Also Read: IMD Cuts 2026 Monsoon Forecast To 90% Of Average, Warns El Niño May Trigger Heatwaves & Rainfall Deficit

Monsoon Concerns

In its latest seasonal forecast, the IMD said southwest monsoon rainfall during the June-September period is expected to be around 90 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), with a model error margin of 4 per cent. Rainfall below 90 per cent of the LPA is categorised as "deficient" by the weather department.

While northeast India is expected to receive normal rainfall, most other regions could see below-normal precipitation. The monsoon core zone, which includes much of India's rain-fed agricultural belt, is also likely to receive below-normal rainfall.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said rainfall during June is expected to remain below normal at less than 92 per cent of the LPA. He added that the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely within the next seven days.

The department also warned that El Niño conditions are gradually developing over the equatorial Pacific and could strengthen by September. Such conditions are typically associated with weaker monsoon rainfall in India.

Meanwhile, above-normal heatwave days are expected across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh during June, despite the likelihood of intermittent thunderstorm activity.

Also Read: Delhi Weather: Rain Brings Relief From Scorching Heat As Temp Drops; More Showers Likely Till May 30