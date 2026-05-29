CBSE Delays Re-Evaluation Portal, To Open From June 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBSE Post-Result Activities portal operational from June 1.

Portal ensures transparent, glitch-free answer book verification.

Revised schedule upholds highest evaluation standards.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the re-evaluation process for Class 12 students from June 1, 2026, for candidates who opted to receive scanned copies of their answer scripts.

CBSE had earlier announced that the portal for mark verification and re-evaluation would open on May 29. However, in a fresh press statement issued on Thursday, the board said the portal would now become operational from June 1.

Students Raise Concerns Over OSM Issues

Even as the re-evaluation process is set to begin, students on social media continue to raise concerns regarding the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Press Statement

In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 29, 2026

Several students have reported issues such as blurred images and missing answer scripts, triggering anxiety among candidates awaiting clarity on their results.

For updates related to CBSE Class 12 revaluation and rechecking, students have been advised to check the IE Education portal.

CBSE Shares Data On Scanned Answer Sheets

In its bulletin dated May 26, 2026, CBSE said scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets were being provided through the official portal as well as to students’ registered email IDs.

The board added that pending requests for scanned copies were expected to be completed by May 27, 2026.

According to the official data shared by CBSE:

Applications received for scanned copies of answer sheets: 4,04,319

Number of answer sheets requested by students: 11,31,961

Number of answer sheets provided digitally: 8,98,214

Re-Evaluation Process Follows Sequential Structure

CBSE reiterated that the re-evaluation process follows a sequential structure, under which students must first apply for photocopies of their answer sheets before proceeding with verification or re-evaluation requests.

Dharmendra Pradhan Acknowledges ‘Discrepancies’

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan acknowledged that “some discrepancies had been noticed” in the CBSE Class 12 exam results and said he takes “responsibility for it” as this was the first time the Board implemented the On-Screen Marking system on such a large scale.

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“Certain discrepancies have come to our notice, and I take responsibility for them. These issues will be rectified, and appropriate solutions will be worked out. We are all working on this. We will not leave any student’s question unresolved,” Pradhan said after a review meeting at the CBSE headquarters in Delhi.

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