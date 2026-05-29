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HomeEducationCBSE Delays Re-Evaluation Portal, To Open From June 1

CBSE Delays Re-Evaluation Portal, To Open From June 1

The board said the revised schedule was aimed at maintaining “the highest standards and protocols of evaluation.”

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 May 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBSE Post-Result Activities portal operational from June 1.
  • Portal ensures transparent, glitch-free answer book verification.
  • Revised schedule upholds highest evaluation standards.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the re-evaluation process for Class 12 students from June 1, 2026, for candidates who opted to receive scanned copies of their answer scripts.

CBSE had earlier announced that the portal for mark verification and re-evaluation would open on May 29. However, in a fresh press statement issued on Thursday, the board said the portal would now become operational from June 1.

Students Raise Concerns Over OSM Issues

Even as the re-evaluation process is set to begin, students on social media continue to raise concerns regarding the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Several students have reported issues such as blurred images and missing answer scripts, triggering anxiety among candidates awaiting clarity on their results.

For updates related to CBSE Class 12 revaluation and rechecking, students have been advised to check the IE Education portal.

CBSE Shares Data On Scanned Answer Sheets

In its bulletin dated May 26, 2026, CBSE said scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets were being provided through the official portal as well as to students’ registered email IDs.

The board added that pending requests for scanned copies were expected to be completed by May 27, 2026.

According to the official data shared by CBSE:

  • Applications received for scanned copies of answer sheets: 4,04,319
  • Number of answer sheets requested by students: 11,31,961
  • Number of answer sheets provided digitally: 8,98,214

Re-Evaluation Process Follows Sequential Structure

CBSE reiterated that the re-evaluation process follows a sequential structure, under which students must first apply for photocopies of their answer sheets before proceeding with verification or re-evaluation requests.

Dharmendra Pradhan Acknowledges ‘Discrepancies’

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan acknowledged that “some discrepancies had been noticed” in the CBSE Class 12 exam results and said he takes “responsibility for it” as this was the first time the Board implemented the On-Screen Marking system on such a large scale.

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“Certain discrepancies have come to our notice, and I take responsibility for them. These issues will be rectified, and appropriate solutions will be worked out. We are all working on this. We will not leave any student’s question unresolved,” Pradhan said after a review meeting at the CBSE headquarters in Delhi.

ALSO READ: NTA Tells Supreme Court It Has Introduced Major Security Reforms After NEET-UG Paper Leak Row

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the CBSE Post-Result Activities portal for verification and re-evaluation be operational?

The Post-Result Activities portal for verification and re-evaluation of answer books will be operational from June 1, 2026. This change aims to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for students.

Why has the CBSE Post-Result Activities portal's operational date been changed?

The decision to change the operational date is to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for students applying for verification and re-evaluation. It also aims to maintain the highest standards and protocols of evaluation.

How can students get support if they have queries about the Post-Result Activities portal?

Students can contact the CBSE Tele-Counseling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 for assistance. Alternatively, they can reach out via email at resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE June 1 Breaking News ABP Live CBSE Delays Post-Result Activities Portal
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