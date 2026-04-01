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HomeEntertainmentRaja Shivaji Teaser OUT: Riteish Deshmukh Leads Grand Retelling Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Legacy

Raja Shivaji Teaser OUT: Riteish Deshmukh Leads Grand Retelling Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Legacy

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji teaser is now online. Discover the star cast, story, and release date of this grand historical action drama on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Apr 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
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The first glimpse of Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, has finally made its way online after an initial theatrical preview last week. Building strong anticipation ahead of its release, the historical action drama promises a visually rich and emotionally charged retelling of one of India’s most revered figures. Set to hit cinemas on May 1, 2026, the film is already generating significant buzz for its scale, cast, and powerful subject.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan And Nayanthara Unite For Vamshi Paidipally’s High-Scale Action Drama

A Powerful Retelling Of A Legendary Warrior

At its core, Raja Shivaji traces the extraordinary journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, charting his rise during a turbulent chapter in Indian history. The film captures how a young Shivaji Bhonsale dared to challenge dominant empires and ultimately laid the foundation of Swarajya.

The teaser hints at a gripping narrative filled with intense battles, emotional stakes, and a strong sense of purpose. It blends grandeur with raw action, offering glimpses of both the brutality of war and the vision that drove a kingdom forward.

“For the land that forged warriors. For the faith that never wavered. For the dream of Swarajya that lived in every heart,” the caption reads.

Star-Studded Cast Adds Gravitas

The film brings together a formidable ensemble, combining talents from both Hindi and Marathi cinema. Alongside Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role, the cast includes Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Amole Gupte, Bhagyashree, Jitendra Joshi, Sachin Khedekar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Fardeen Khan.

The teaser briefly showcases these actors in impactful appearances, hinting at layered characters and powerful performances that will drive the narrative forward.

High Drama, Intense Action And Visual Grandeur

From its opening moments, the teaser sets a dramatic tone, introducing conflict and tension that underpin the story. High-stakes confrontations, sweeping battle sequences, and striking visuals suggest a film mounted on a massive scale.

With cinematography by Santosh Sivan and music composed by the celebrated duo Ajay-Atul, the film appears poised to deliver a cinematic spectacle. The technical team further includes Remo D’Souza as choreographer and John Stewart Eduri handling the background score, ensuring a polished and immersive experience.

Release Date And Box Office Clash

The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on May 1, 2026. Interestingly, it is expected to face competition at the box office from Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

With its scale, subject, and ensemble cast, Raja Shivaji is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated historical dramas of the year.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Raja Shivaji be released?

Raja Shivaji is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on May 1, 2026. The film is building anticipation ahead of its premiere.

Who directed and stars in Raja Shivaji?

Raja Shivaji is directed by and stars Riteish Deshmukh. He plays the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

What is the plot of Raja Shivaji?

The film traces the journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, depicting his rise during a turbulent period in Indian history and his fight for Swarajya.

Who are some of the notable actors in Raja Shivaji?

The film features a star-studded cast including Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani, among others.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Apr 2026 07:44 AM (IST)
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ENtertainment News Raja Shivaji Teaser Riteish Deshmukh Film Shivaji Maharaj Movie
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