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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShah Rukh Khan Once Called Honey Singh’s Song ‘Rubbish’, It Later Became A Superhit

Shah Rukh Khan Once Called Honey Singh’s Song ‘Rubbish’, It Later Became A Superhit

"This song is nonsense, it’s never going to be a hit,” Shah Rukh Khan had once criticised one of Honey Singh’s blockbuster tracks.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 29 May 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
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  • The song became a massive hit with over 310 million views.

Honey Singh shares a strong bond with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. However, there was once a time when SRK got upset over one of Honey Singh’s songs and even called it “rubbish”.

Known for both his music and personal life controversies, Honey Singh had once reached the peak of success before disappearing into a dark phase due to drug addiction. During his difficult time, Shah Rukh Khan supported him and advised him to stay away from drugs. But despite their close friendship, Shah Rukh once strongly disliked one of Honey Singh’s now-iconic tracks.

Honey Singh's Australia Tour With SRK

Honey Singh had worked with Shah Rukh Khan and also accompanied him on a tour to Australia. In an old interview with Curly Tales, Honey recalled that the song Chaar Botal Vodka was created in 2013 during that tour.

He said that the Punjabi community in Australia had protested against him. Some people claimed that he was damaging Punjabi culture and demanded that he not perform there. Honey said Shah Rukh stood by him and reportedly told the organisers that if Honey Singh wasn’t allowed to perform, the tour would not happen.

Eventually, the tour went ahead. Honey remembered Shah Rukh comforting him by saying, “Don’t take it to heart. Five hundred people are protesting, but 15,000 people are going crazy for you.”

Even then, Honey said he was emotionally hurt by the criticism.

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Shah Rukh Khan Called The Song “Rubbish”

According to Honey Singh, after the incident he returned to his room with a choreographer and a dancer. He opened a bottle and started creating beats on his laptop. After finishing one bottle, then another, and then a third, he wrote the famous line:

“Chaar Botal Vodka, kaam mera roz ka.[Four bottles of vodka - that’s my daily routine.]”

The song was completed that night. The next morning, Honey played it for Shah Rukh Khan. Honey recalled, “I told him, ‘Brother, I made a song last night, listen to it.’ He heard it and said, ‘This is a rubbish song. It won’t work.’”

Song Became A Massive Hit

Honey Singh said he was confident the song would succeed, and eventually it became a huge hit. The track was later featured in the 2014 film Ragini MMS 2 and was picturized on actress Sunny Leone. The song went massively viral and received more than 310 million views on YouTube.

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Music Yo Yo Honey Singh Bollywood SHAH RUKH KHAN Chaar Bottle Vodka
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