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HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan And Nayanthara Unite For Vamshi Paidipally’s High-Scale Action Drama

Salman Khan And Nayanthara Unite For Vamshi Paidipally’s High-Scale Action Drama

Salman Khan and Nayanthara team up for Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming big-budget action drama SVC63, set to begin shooting in April 2026.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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Excitement is building around one of the most anticipated collaborations in Indian cinema, as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan teams up with Nayanthara for an upcoming large-scale action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The project, backed by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations, has already created significant buzz following its official announcements and casting reveal.

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Nayanthara Confirmed As Female Lead 

Following the initial announcement of Salman Khan’s involvement, the makers have now confirmed that Nayanthara will play the female lead in the film. The announcement quickly captured attention across social media, with the team sharing a special edit featuring both stars.

The production house described Nayanthara as a versatile performer and expressed their excitement in welcoming her on board for the project. This marks a major casting milestone, bringing together two prominent figures from different film industries for the first time.

A Second Bollywood Chapter For Nayanthara 

This project will be Nayanthara’s second Hindi film after her widely appreciated Bollywood debut in Jawan, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her performance in that film earned her widespread recognition among Hindi-speaking audiences.

Now, with this new collaboration, she is set to share screen space with Salman Khan, a pairing that has already sparked curiosity and anticipation among fans eager to witness their on-screen chemistry.

Salman Khan's Announcement Adds To The Buzz

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan had earlier confirmed his collaboration with Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally by sharing a picture with the director. His announcement hinted at the beginning of the project from April, further confirming that preparations were in full swing.

The actor’s association with a director known for grand storytelling has added to the excitement surrounding the film, especially given the scale at which it is being developed.

Vamshi Paidipally’s Vision For A Large-Scale Entertainer

Director Vamshi Paidipally is known for his ability to craft emotionally engaging commercial films with strong visual appeal. In this project, he is expected to blend Salman Khan’s mass appeal with Nayanthara’s strong screen presence to create a balanced narrative that combines action with character-driven storytelling.

The makers have indicated that the film will highlight the strengths of both actors, with Salman’s star power enhancing the scale while Nayanthara’s performance brings depth to the narrative.

Big-Budget Production Set To Begin In April 2026

The film, currently referred to as SVC63, is being mounted on a grand scale under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Pre-production work is underway, and the shoot is scheduled to commence in April 2026.

With two major stars, a seasoned director, and a reputed production house backing the project, the film is being positioned as a significant cinematic event. Expectations are high as audiences look forward to this fresh pairing and what it could deliver on the big screen.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the female lead in the upcoming film starring Salman Khan?

Nayanthara has been confirmed as the female lead in the upcoming large-scale action drama starring Salman Khan.

What is the significance of Nayanthara's role in this film?

This marks Nayanthara's second Hindi film and her first time sharing screen space with Salman Khan, a pairing that has generated significant buzz.

Who is directing the film starring Salman Khan and Nayanthara?

The film is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, who is known for creating emotionally engaging commercial films.

When is the shoot for the film scheduled to begin?

The shoot for the large-scale action drama, currently referred to as SVC63, is scheduled to commence in April 2026.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dil Raju Nayanthara Salman Khan ENtertainment News Vamshi Paidipally
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