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HomeBusinessAirfares, LPG, Solar Panels: 5 Financial Changes To Watch From June

Airfares, LPG, Solar Panels: 5 Financial Changes To Watch From June

The move is aimed at ensuring quality standards, though there are concerns that solar panel prices could rise following implementation.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 May 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • LPG and ATF prices may change June 1.
  • HDFC Bank alters rules for cash deposits.
  • New solar panel rules commence June 1.

With May drawing to a close and June just days away, several key financial and policy changes are set to come into effect across the country from June 1, 2026. The upcoming changes are expected to impact households, banking customers, air travellers and consumers alike, with revisions linked to LPG cylinder prices, air turbine fuel (ATF), banking rules and solar panels among the major developments.

Here are five major changes taking effect from June 1:

LPG Cylinder Prices Likely To Be Revised

Oil marketing companies revise LPG cylinder prices on the first day of every month, and another revision is expected on June 1.

Cylinder prices have witnessed increases in recent months amid the ongoing Middle East crisis. At present, a 14-kilogram domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi costs Rs 913, while a 19-kilogram commercial cylinder is priced at Rs 2,078.

ATF Price Revision May Impact Air Travel Costs

Apart from LPG, oil companies also revise air turbine fuel (ATF) prices every month.

Changes in ATF prices directly affect airline operating costs and can influence airfares. The ongoing tensions in West Asia have significantly impacted jet fuel prices in recent months.

Currently, the price of ATF in Delhi stands at Rs 104,927 per kilolitre.

HDFC Bank To Change Rules For Cash Deposits

HDFC Bank will implement revised rules for current accounts and certain other accounts from June 1, 2026.

According to information available on the bank’s website, the bank will introduce new limits and charges for deposits involving small denomination notes and coins.

Until now, there was no monthly limit on such deposits, although a charge of around 4 per cent was levied on note deposits and approximately 5 per cent on coin deposits.

Under the revised rules:

  • The monthly limit for notes of Rs 20 or less will be Rs 10,000
  • The monthly limit for coin deposits will be Rs 5,000

Deposits beyond these limits will attract an additional 2 per cent charge.

New Solar Panel Rules To Take Effect

Another major change from June 1 relates to solar panels.

The Approved Model and Manufacturer List (ALMM List-II) for solar panels will come into effect from June 1, 2026. Under the revised framework, only solar modules and cells included in the approved list will be permitted for use in government schemes and subsidised projects.

The move is aimed at ensuring quality standards, though there are concerns that solar panel prices could rise following implementation.

Multiple Bank Holidays Scheduled In June

June will also see several bank holidays across states and cities.

According to the RBI’s bank holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and on June 15, 25, 26, 29 and 30 in various parts of the country due to occasions including Muharram and Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.

ALSO READ: Can India Still Grow Above 7%? What Economists And Rating Agencies Are Saying

However, holiday schedules may differ from state to state. Online banking services will continue to remain available throughout the holiday period.

ALSO READ: Buying Insurance Stocks? These Key Metrics Matter More Than Premium Growth

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What financial changes are expected from June 1, 2026?

From June 1, 2026, expect revisions in LPG cylinder prices, Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, and new rules for cash deposits at HDFC Bank. New solar panel regulations will also be implemented.

How will LPG cylinder prices change?

Oil marketing companies typically revise LPG cylinder prices monthly. A revision is expected on June 1, potentially impacting prices due to ongoing global events.

What are the new HDFC Bank rules for cash deposits?

From June 1, 2026, HDFC Bank will introduce monthly limits for depositing small denomination notes and coins. Deposits exceeding Rs 10,000 (notes) or Rs 5,000 (coins) will incur an additional 2% charge.

What is the new regulation for solar panels?

The Approved Model and Manufacturer List (ALMM List-II) for solar panels becomes effective. Only modules and cells on this approved list can be used for government schemes and subsidized projects.

Will there be bank holidays in June?

Yes, June will have several bank holidays across different states. These include Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and specific dates like June 15, 25, 26, 29, and 30.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Solar Panels LPG Airfares 5 Financial Changes To Watch From June
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