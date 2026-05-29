Airfares, LPG, Solar Panels: 5 Financial Changes To Watch From June

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LPG and ATF prices may change June 1.

HDFC Bank alters rules for cash deposits.

New solar panel rules commence June 1.

With May drawing to a close and June just days away, several key financial and policy changes are set to come into effect across the country from June 1, 2026. The upcoming changes are expected to impact households, banking customers, air travellers and consumers alike, with revisions linked to LPG cylinder prices, air turbine fuel (ATF), banking rules and solar panels among the major developments.

Here are five major changes taking effect from June 1:

LPG Cylinder Prices Likely To Be Revised

Oil marketing companies revise LPG cylinder prices on the first day of every month, and another revision is expected on June 1.

Cylinder prices have witnessed increases in recent months amid the ongoing Middle East crisis. At present, a 14-kilogram domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi costs Rs 913, while a 19-kilogram commercial cylinder is priced at Rs 2,078.

ATF Price Revision May Impact Air Travel Costs

Apart from LPG, oil companies also revise air turbine fuel (ATF) prices every month.

Changes in ATF prices directly affect airline operating costs and can influence airfares. The ongoing tensions in West Asia have significantly impacted jet fuel prices in recent months.

Currently, the price of ATF in Delhi stands at Rs 104,927 per kilolitre.

HDFC Bank To Change Rules For Cash Deposits

HDFC Bank will implement revised rules for current accounts and certain other accounts from June 1, 2026.

According to information available on the bank’s website, the bank will introduce new limits and charges for deposits involving small denomination notes and coins.

Until now, there was no monthly limit on such deposits, although a charge of around 4 per cent was levied on note deposits and approximately 5 per cent on coin deposits.

Under the revised rules:

The monthly limit for notes of Rs 20 or less will be Rs 10,000

The monthly limit for coin deposits will be Rs 5,000

Deposits beyond these limits will attract an additional 2 per cent charge.

New Solar Panel Rules To Take Effect

Another major change from June 1 relates to solar panels.

The Approved Model and Manufacturer List (ALMM List-II) for solar panels will come into effect from June 1, 2026. Under the revised framework, only solar modules and cells included in the approved list will be permitted for use in government schemes and subsidised projects.

The move is aimed at ensuring quality standards, though there are concerns that solar panel prices could rise following implementation.

Multiple Bank Holidays Scheduled In June

June will also see several bank holidays across states and cities.

According to the RBI’s bank holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and on June 15, 25, 26, 29 and 30 in various parts of the country due to occasions including Muharram and Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.

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However, holiday schedules may differ from state to state. Online banking services will continue to remain available throughout the holiday period.

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