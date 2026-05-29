Dhurandhar Production Designer Found Guilty Of Sexual Harassment, Dropped From YRF's 'Akka'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Johray's credits removed from Yash Raj Films' 'Akka'.

Saini S Johray, the production designer behind the film Dhurandhar, has been found guilty of sexual harassment following a months-long investigation by a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committee. The case, which first came to light in October 2025 when the complaint reached the production house, has since taken several serious turns, including a police arrest, a bail grant, and now a formal removal of Johray's credits from an upcoming Yash Raj Films project. The matter has drawn significant attention within the Hindi film industry, particularly given the gravity of the allegations and the institutional response that followed.

POSH Committee Finds Johray Guilty

After the complaint was received in October 2025, the POSH committee launched a thorough investigation into the matter, keeping in mind what sources described as the production house's strict no-tolerance policy towards harassment. The investigation ran for approximately six months before concluding around late March to April 2026. The committee found Johray guilty on two counts, namely sexual molestation and tampering of evidence, and communicated its findings to the complainant. Separately, Johray was also arrested by the Chandigarh Police following the registration of an FIR, though he was subsequently granted bail by the district court.

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According to a report by India Today, the complainant, a New Delhi resident, alleged that Johray had summoned her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh, where she accused him of sexually harassing her, physically assaulting her, and wrongfully confining her. She also alleged that an intoxicating substance had been mixed into her drink, which caused her condition to deteriorate. She filed her complaint at the Sector-17 police station on April 20. Following a preliminary inquiry, the police registered a case under Sections 74, 79, 123 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Johray Dropped From YRF's Akka

On the professional front, Johray's credits have been removed from the projects he was associated with. While the OTT version of Dhurandhar continued to carry his name, his credit was missing from the Raw and Undekha version that released on the streamer on May 22. Yash Raj Films has also decided to drop his credit from its upcoming web series Akka, which features Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte, and Tanvi Azmi in lead roles.

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A YRF spokesperson addressed the decision, stating that Pratik Shah, the cinematographer of Akka, had been part of the project since the beginning and had fulfilled all his contractual commitments. The spokesperson added that neither the production nor its internal POSH committee received any complaints against him from the cast or crew during the shoot. However, given the controversy surrounding him, the production house decided he would not receive a credit on the show.