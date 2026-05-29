Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Wearing Hijab During Abu Dhabi Vacation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lokhande is known for her television roles and recent reality show appearances.

Television actress Ankita Lokhande is widely loved for her bold attitude and graceful appearances. She has also been someone who loves sharing her personal life on social media. Recently, the actress went on a getaway with her husband Vicky Jain to Abu Dhabi, where some of her pictures sparked mixed reactions online after she was seen wearing a hijab.

Trolled During Vacation

Ankita has been vacationing in Abu Dhabi with her husband Vicky Jain and has been regularly sharing moments from the trip with her fans on Instagram.

During one of their visits to a mosque, Ankita was seen donning a hijab. She was also spotted wearing it even after the visit, which soon sparked heated discussions in the comments section of her post.

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Sharing glimpses from her vacation, Ankita captioned the pictures, “Just a little Abu Dhabi love from my camera roll. Exploring, laughing and making memories."

However, moments after posting the pictures, some users began questioning her over religious remarks. One user commented, “Why is she wearing a hijaab?”, while another wrote, “Is she Muslim???”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Fans Supported The Actor

Soon after the trolling began, several fans came out in support of Ankita. One comment read, “If Hindus want to be secular, ok. If they don’t then that’s okay too”, while another wrote, “How abt minding your own damn business?! If you don't know the rules of this mosque better shut up and stop shoving your negativity regarding religions everywhere.”

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One more user said, “Bro she is not showing whether she is secular or not…its compulsory there.” Another shared, “She is not promoting Muslim culture .she is enjoying the beautiful monument and for your statement about hijab most girls cover their head and face cz of summer heat so are they all promoting Islam??”

“Her choice,” one user wrote, while another mentioned, “It's her choice”. Another comment read, “You got so triggered on one post, wowww what a mentality.”

About Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande started her career in television and is best known for her popular show Pavitra Rishta. She later went on to become part of major Bollywood projects like Manikarnika and Baaghi 3.

She was previously in a relationship with her Pavitra Rishta co-star, late Sushant Singh Rajput, before the two parted ways. Years later, she began dating Bilaspur-based businessman Vicky Jain and tied the knot with him in 2021.

The couple has also appeared together in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss and Smart Jodi. Currently, both Ankita and Vicky are seen together in Laughter Chefs Season 2.