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HomeEntertainmentVeteran Star Meenakshi Seshadri Ready For Films And OTT Projects After 30-Year Break

Veteran Star Meenakshi Seshadri Ready For Films And OTT Projects After 30-Year Break

Veteran actor Meenakshi Seshadri has returned to Mumbai after nearly 30 years and announced her acting comeback. The actress said she is searching for meaningful film and OTT opportunities.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 25 May 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Meenakshi Seshadri returns to Mumbai after 30 years.
  • Veteran actress seeks meaningful film and OTT roles.
  • She aims for impactful performances, prioritizing quality.
  • Seshadri will independently manage her career comeback.

After spending nearly three decades away from the film industry, veteran actor Meenakshi Seshadri is ready to begin a new chapter in her career. The actress, remembered for iconic films like Damini and Hero, has now relocated back to Mumbai and expressed her desire to return to acting in both films and OTT projects. In a heartfelt message shared with fans, she said she is searching for “meaningful opportunities” rather than fame, adding that she wants to take up impactful roles after years devoted to family life in the United States. 

Meenakshi Seshadri Returns To Mumbai

Meenakshi has shifted back to Mumbai, which she described as her “karmabhoomi” or land of work. In a recent social media video, the actress thanked her followers for their constant support and revealed that she is officially stepping back into the entertainment industry after a 30-year break. 

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She said, “After 30 long years, I have relocated back to my karmabhoomi, Mumbai, India, and have stepped once again into the entertainment industry with hope, passion, and positivity.” 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@iammeenakshiseshadri)

Looking For Meaningful Roles

The actress also made it clear that she is open to different kinds of projects as long as the role leaves an impact. “I'm really looking forward to meaningful opportunities, whether it's a lead role, supporting character or even a short show,” she said, adding that the platform does not matter to her as much as the quality of the performance. 

Interestingly, Meenakshi also revealed that she is not using an agent or management agency for her comeback. Despite several suggestions from people in the industry, she prefers handling her career decisions independently.

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A Long Break From Bollywood

The actress had stepped away from Bollywood in the mid-1990s after marrying investment banker Harish Mysore and moving to the United States, where she focused on family life and dance. Over the years, fans continued to remember her for powerful performances in films such as Ghayal, Shahenshah, and Ghatak.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Meenakshi Seshadri returned to Mumbai?

Meenakshi Seshadri has returned to Mumbai, which she calls her

What kind of roles is Meenakshi Seshadri looking for?

She is seeking

Is Meenakshi Seshadri working with an agent for her comeback?

No, Meenakshi Seshadri is not using an agent or management agency for her comeback. She prefers to handle her career decisions independently despite suggestions from others in the industry.

How long has Meenakshi Seshadri been away from acting?

Meenakshi Seshadri has been away from the film industry for nearly three decades, approximately 30 years. She moved to the United States in the mid-1990s to focus on family life.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Bollywood Updates Meenakshi Seshadri Bollywood Comeback OTT Projects Damini Actress Ghayal Actress Shahenshah Actress Ghatak Actress
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