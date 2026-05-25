Veteran Star Meenakshi Seshadri Ready For Films And OTT Projects After 30-Year Break

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meenakshi Seshadri returns to Mumbai after 30 years.

Veteran actress seeks meaningful film and OTT roles.

She aims for impactful performances, prioritizing quality.

Seshadri will independently manage her career comeback.

After spending nearly three decades away from the film industry, veteran actor Meenakshi Seshadri is ready to begin a new chapter in her career. The actress, remembered for iconic films like Damini and Hero, has now relocated back to Mumbai and expressed her desire to return to acting in both films and OTT projects. In a heartfelt message shared with fans, she said she is searching for “meaningful opportunities” rather than fame, adding that she wants to take up impactful roles after years devoted to family life in the United States.

Meenakshi Seshadri Returns To Mumbai

Meenakshi has shifted back to Mumbai, which she described as her “karmabhoomi” or land of work. In a recent social media video, the actress thanked her followers for their constant support and revealed that she is officially stepping back into the entertainment industry after a 30-year break.

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She said, “After 30 long years, I have relocated back to my karmabhoomi, Mumbai, India, and have stepped once again into the entertainment industry with hope, passion, and positivity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@iammeenakshiseshadri)

Looking For Meaningful Roles

The actress also made it clear that she is open to different kinds of projects as long as the role leaves an impact. “I'm really looking forward to meaningful opportunities, whether it's a lead role, supporting character or even a short show,” she said, adding that the platform does not matter to her as much as the quality of the performance.

Interestingly, Meenakshi also revealed that she is not using an agent or management agency for her comeback. Despite several suggestions from people in the industry, she prefers handling her career decisions independently.

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A Long Break From Bollywood

The actress had stepped away from Bollywood in the mid-1990s after marrying investment banker Harish Mysore and moving to the United States, where she focused on family life and dance. Over the years, fans continued to remember her for powerful performances in films such as Ghayal, Shahenshah, and Ghatak.