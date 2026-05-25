‘I Am Very Hungry For Work’: Mouni Roy Opens Up On Journey From TV To Films At Cannes

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Mouni Roy has been making headlines for her appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, just after her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar, where she was present to represent her film Bombay Stories at the Marche du Film at the French Riviera.

While she has been grabbing all the attention for her look and confident appearance after her separation, she also reflected on her life and journey from television to films in an interview with Brut India.

Journey From TV To Films

Mouni Roy is best known for her appearances in popular television shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Junoon, and is widely known as the OG Naagin of the television industry, a role that gave her massive recognition and popularity.

She stepped into Bollywood in 2018 with her film Gold, where she was cast alongside Akshay Kumar, which turned out to be one of the biggest breaks of her career in Indian cinema.

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In an interview with Brut, she said, “It took me a very long time, I think 9 years to move from TV to films. But I would also say I am a very very proud TV actor. Television has given me everything, my livelihood, and I am so grateful. But I also wanted to do movies because you get to play different characters every few months. As an actor, you always want to do bigger, better work. I only see it like that. I don’t think that the medium matters as long as you’re doing great work and as long as you’re getting to play characters the way you want to do."

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She was also asked about the kind of work she wants to do in the coming years, to which she replied, “Every. I don’t take one minute or a second for granted. I want to do everything. I want to do tragedy, comedy, dark characters, anything. You say it and I want to do it. I am very very hungry for work."

She further added, “There has been a lot of hardships and failures. Some successes, few milestones. We are all really lucky to be doing what we are doing because we love it. I can wake up in the morning feeling tired, sad, really unwell. But I never wake up in the morning not wanting to go to work. That’s the biggest blessing. That we love what we do. And I am really grateful for it,"

Mouni’s Professional Life

Mouni was last seen in the horror-comedy film The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt. Now, she is all set for her upcoming release Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde.