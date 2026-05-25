A viral party video shows AP kissing Krystle D'Souza on the cheek while posing for photos. This moment has led many viewers to believe they are more than just friends.
Is Krystle D'Souza Dating AP? Fans Speculate After Viral Desi Bling Party Moment | WATCH
Krystle D’Souza is facing dating rumours after a viral party video showed Desi Bling star AP kissing her on the cheek. The clip sparked online buzz, with fans calling it a soft launch.
- Viral video shows AP kissing Krystle D'Souza at party.
- Social media users speculate on a new romance between them.
- Show 'Desi Bling' draws attention to its cast members.
- Krystle D'Souza reportedly split from restaurateur Gulaam Deewani.
Fans of Netflix’s new reality show Desi Bling are talking about a possible new romance after a viral party video sparked fresh dating buzz around businessman AP and actor Krystle D’Souza. The clip, which has been widely shared online, shows AP kissing Krystle on the cheek while they pose for photos at a group gathering. The moment has now pushed many viewers to believe that the two are more than just friends.
Viral Video
The rumour started after a video of the two getting cosy at a party was reportedly shared by World Boxing Champion Amir Khan. In the clip, AP kisses Krystle on the cheek as they pose with a large group that also included the Dubai Bling couple, Safa and Fahad Siddiqui. The video has since gone viral on social media.
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Social Media Reaction
Fans were quick to react in the comments. One user wrote, “It's true I saw them together many times.” Another comment said, “They're dating. You can check the comments on Krystle's post for confirmation.” A third user added, “This definitely looks like a soft launch.” Another comment read, “Krystle looks genuinely happy around him.”
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Show Buzz
Desi Bling has become a new talking point online, with meme pages also picking up on the show. Along with Krystle and AP, the series has also drawn attention for television couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who are also part of the cast chatter around the show.
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Past Relationships
The report says the dating rumours come months after claims that Krystle D’Souza had split from restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani. The two had reportedly been together for nearly three years, but neither Krystle nor Gulaam publicly confirmed the breakup. It was also reported that they unfollowed each other on Instagram.
AP On The Show
AP is known in Dubai’s luxury automobile circuit and runs AP Super Cars, a high-end luxury car business that deals in premium vehicles and exotic rentals. On the show, he was seen at his car showroom, where Pamala Serena was spotted choosing luxury cars for rental purposes.
About Pamala
AP’s ex-girlfriend on the show is Pamala Serena, who is known as Dubai’s pageant queen. Born and raised in London with Indian roots, she later moved to Dubai and has won titles including Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 and Mrs UAE World 2022. Desi Bling is currently streaming on Netflix.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has sparked new dating rumors around AP and Krystle D'Souza?
Where did the viral video of AP and Krystle D'Souza originate?
The rumor and video reportedly started after World Boxing Champion Amir Khan shared a clip of AP kissing Krystle at a party. The gathering also included 'Dubai Bling' couple Safa and Fahad Siddiqui.
How have fans reacted to the dating rumors?
Fans have reacted enthusiastically on social media, with comments suggesting they've seen the pair together before and that the video looks like a 'soft launch'. Many feel Krystle appears genuinely happy around AP.
Who is AP and what is his background?
AP is a businessman known in Dubai's luxury automobile circuit. He runs AP Super Cars, a business dealing in premium vehicles and exotic rentals, and was featured on the show 'Desi Bling'.