Is Krystle D'Souza Dating AP? Fans Speculate After Viral Desi Bling Party Moment | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video shows AP kissing Krystle D'Souza at party.

Social media users speculate on a new romance between them.

Show 'Desi Bling' draws attention to its cast members.

Krystle D'Souza reportedly split from restaurateur Gulaam Deewani.

Fans of Netflix’s new reality show Desi Bling are talking about a possible new romance after a viral party video sparked fresh dating buzz around businessman AP and actor Krystle D’Souza. The clip, which has been widely shared online, shows AP kissing Krystle on the cheek while they pose for photos at a group gathering. The moment has now pushed many viewers to believe that the two are more than just friends.

Viral Video

The rumour started after a video of the two getting cosy at a party was reportedly shared by World Boxing Champion Amir Khan. In the clip, AP kisses Krystle on the cheek as they pose with a large group that also included the Dubai Bling couple, Safa and Fahad Siddiqui. The video has since gone viral on social media.

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Social Media Reaction

Fans were quick to react in the comments. One user wrote, “It's true I saw them together many times.” Another comment said, “They're dating. You can check the comments on Krystle's post for confirmation.” A third user added, “This definitely looks like a soft launch.” Another comment read, “Krystle looks genuinely happy around him.”

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Show Buzz

Desi Bling has become a new talking point online, with meme pages also picking up on the show. Along with Krystle and AP, the series has also drawn attention for television couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who are also part of the cast chatter around the show.

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Past Relationships

The report says the dating rumours come months after claims that Krystle D’Souza had split from restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani. The two had reportedly been together for nearly three years, but neither Krystle nor Gulaam publicly confirmed the breakup. It was also reported that they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

AP On The Show

AP is known in Dubai’s luxury automobile circuit and runs AP Super Cars, a high-end luxury car business that deals in premium vehicles and exotic rentals. On the show, he was seen at his car showroom, where Pamala Serena was spotted choosing luxury cars for rental purposes.

About Pamala

AP’s ex-girlfriend on the show is Pamala Serena, who is known as Dubai’s pageant queen. Born and raised in London with Indian roots, she later moved to Dubai and has won titles including Mrs Universe Dubai 2021 and Mrs UAE World 2022. Desi Bling is currently streaming on Netflix.



