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HomeEntertainmentUstaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan's Film Gets Mixed Reactions, Some Call It ‘Proper Mass Feast’

Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan's Film Gets Mixed Reactions, Some Call It ‘Proper Mass Feast’

Ustaad Bhagat Singh receives mixed reactions on X as fans praise mass moments but criticise its outdated storytelling.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, has hit theatres on March 19, coinciding with the Ugadi festival, and the early reactions are already pouring in. The film, which released alongside Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, entered cinemas with high expectations, especially after the actor’s previous outing received a mixed response.

Directed by Harish Shankar and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the action entertainer has sparked strong conversations online but not all of them are unanimous.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Twitter Review: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Is ‘Deadlier’ Yet ‘Exhausting’, Say Fans

Early Audience Reactions Pour In

Within hours of the first screenings, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions. While some praised the film as a high-energy entertainer, others described it as a familiar commercial package.

One user wrote, "Congratulations on bringing such a powerful vision to life with Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Your storytelling is not just cinema, it’s an experience that stays with us, bringing back vintage memories from Tholiprema , inspires us, and reminds us why stories matter."

Another reaction read:
"Expectations: 0, Goosebumps: 100 💥🔥, Ustaad Bhagat Singh = Proper mass feast!"

And one viewer mentioned a standout moment, saying, "One of the best written mass scenes in recent times"

Criticism Over ‘Outdated’ Treatment

Despite the positive reactions, a section of viewers expressed disappointment with the film’s narrative and execution.

One detailed review stated:
“#UstaadBhagatSingh A Completely Outdated Commercial Entertainer! A commercial film like this doesn’t necessarily need out of the box writing, but it atleast needs some freshness. This one feels outdated to the core from the start to end. A few elevation blocks work, but the film lacks flow, feeling like a stitched together compilation of commercial scenes. Harish Shankar falters on both comedy and commercial writing. Thaman tries to elevate with his BGM but has little scope. PK tries in parts, but this one misses his trademark energy. Boring! Rating: 2/5.”

Another viewer echoed the sentiment, writing:
“#Ustaadbhagatsingh My rating 2/5 Below average movie.”

Pawan Kalyan’s Screen Presence Stands Out

Even among mixed reactions, many agreed that Pawan Kalyan’s on-screen charisma remains a major highlight.

One tweet said:
“#UstaadBhagatSingh - PK’s look, Screen presence & Dialogues r the positives in this Routine, Outdated Drama. Parthiban Naidu as weak villain. Sreeleela ok. Raashi Khanna has no scope. Thaman does a Anirudh work in BGM. One melody track nice. Narration is a Patience Tester. BORE!.”

Another viewer appreciated specific portions, saying, “#UstaadBhagatSingh Pawankalyan’s childhood portions were very well written Entry worked out well Dialouges are too good. 1st half is going very well Sorry @harish2you thakuva anchana vesinamduku.”

Humour And Mass Moments Get Divided Response

The film’s humour and mass appeal sequences have also received a mixed reception.

One user commented, “Humor that plays on Pawan Kalyan’s limited dancing abilities lands effectively. Pawan Kalyan performing popular songs in his own style was absolutely hilarious.”

Another talked about the key sequence stating, “Police station sequence started off second half with a bang PK’s aggression.”

Fans Celebrate ‘Vintage Kalyan’ Comeback

Despite criticism, loyal fans have embraced the film’s commercial elements.

One enthusiastic reaction read, “Best Commercial Entertainment of ths Decade Thats it ! A True Fanboy Sambavam From @harish2you Vintage Kalyan is Back B , C centres lo ticket Mukka Dorakadu #UstaadBhagatSingh #PawanKalyan.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was Ustaad Bhagat Singh released?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh was released in theatres on March 19, coinciding with the Ugadi festival.

What is the general audience reaction to Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

Early reactions are mixed. Some praise it as a high-energy entertainer, while others find it to be an outdated commercial film.

What are the positives highlighted by viewers for Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

Pawan Kalyan's look, screen presence, and dialogues are frequently mentioned as positives, along with well-written childhood portions and mass scenes.

What are the criticisms regarding Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

Criticism focuses on the film's narrative and execution, with some viewers describing it as outdated, lacking freshness, and a stitched-together compilation of commercial scenes.

How has the humor and mass moments been received?

The film's humor and mass appeal sequences have also received a mixed reception, with some finding the humor effective and specific sequences impactful.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Pawan Kalyan Ustaad Bhagat Singh Ustaad Bhagat Singh Twitter Review
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