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Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, has hit theatres on March 19, coinciding with the Ugadi festival, and the early reactions are already pouring in. The film, which released alongside Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, entered cinemas with high expectations, especially after the actor’s previous outing received a mixed response.

Directed by Harish Shankar and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the action entertainer has sparked strong conversations online but not all of them are unanimous.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Twitter Review: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Is ‘Deadlier’ Yet ‘Exhausting’, Say Fans

Early Audience Reactions Pour In

Within hours of the first screenings, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions. While some praised the film as a high-energy entertainer, others described it as a familiar commercial package.

Congratulations on bringing such a powerful vision to life with Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Your storytelling is not just cinema, it’s an experience that stays with us, bringing back vintage memories from Tholiprema , inspires us, and reminds us why stories matter. @harish2you pic.twitter.com/DYN3PynI3W — Kushal Kushi (@Kushi03official) March 18, 2026

One user wrote, "Congratulations on bringing such a powerful vision to life with Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Your storytelling is not just cinema, it’s an experience that stays with us, bringing back vintage memories from Tholiprema , inspires us, and reminds us why stories matter."

Expectations: 0

Goosebumps: 100 💥🔥

Ustaad Bhagat Singh = Proper mass feast!



Silent entry… thunder exit ⚡🔥

Ustaad Bhagat Singh ROARS!@harish2you 🔥#UstaadhBhagathSingh — Vivek (@Vivek14875990) March 19, 2026

Another reaction read:

"Expectations: 0, Goosebumps: 100 💥🔥, Ustaad Bhagat Singh = Proper mass feast!"

#UstaadBhagatSingh



One of the best written mass scenes in recent times



Wtfffff🔥



Ee range movie expect cheyale



Ee scene lo screenplay, thaman vishwaroopam , pawan dialouges



Goosebumps stuff asaluuuuuu pic.twitter.com/2NkQ7F8GK8 — INNOCENT EVIL ⁶𓅓 (@raju_innocentev) March 18, 2026

And one viewer mentioned a standout moment, saying, "One of the best written mass scenes in recent times"

Criticism Over ‘Outdated’ Treatment

Despite the positive reactions, a section of viewers expressed disappointment with the film’s narrative and execution.

#UstaadBhagatSingh A Completely Outdated Commercial Entertainer!



A commercial film like this doesn’t necessarily need out of the box writing, but it atleast needs some freshness. This one feels outdated to the core from the start to end. A few elevation blocks work, but the film… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) March 18, 2026

One detailed review stated:

“#UstaadBhagatSingh A Completely Outdated Commercial Entertainer! A commercial film like this doesn’t necessarily need out of the box writing, but it atleast needs some freshness. This one feels outdated to the core from the start to end. A few elevation blocks work, but the film lacks flow, feeling like a stitched together compilation of commercial scenes. Harish Shankar falters on both comedy and commercial writing. Thaman tries to elevate with his BGM but has little scope. PK tries in parts, but this one misses his trademark energy. Boring! Rating: 2/5.”

Show completed :- #Ustaadbhagatsingh

My rating 2/5



Below average movie pic.twitter.com/ILLESjuKUx — venkatesh kilaru (@kilaru_venki) March 18, 2026

Another viewer echoed the sentiment, writing:

“#Ustaadbhagatsingh My rating 2/5 Below average movie.”

Pawan Kalyan’s Screen Presence Stands Out

Even among mixed reactions, many agreed that Pawan Kalyan’s on-screen charisma remains a major highlight.

#UstaadBhagatSingh - PK’s look, Screen presence & Dialogues r the positives in this Routine, Outdated Drama. Parthiban Naidu as weak villain. Sreeleela ok. Raashi Khanna has no scope. Thaman does a Anirudh work in BGM. One melody track nice. Narration is a Patience Tester. BORE! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) March 18, 2026

One tweet said:

“#UstaadBhagatSingh - PK’s look, Screen presence & Dialogues r the positives in this Routine, Outdated Drama. Parthiban Naidu as weak villain. Sreeleela ok. Raashi Khanna has no scope. Thaman does a Anirudh work in BGM. One melody track nice. Narration is a Patience Tester. BORE!.”

#UstaadBhagatSingh



Pawankalyan’s childhood portions were very well written



Entry worked out well🔥



Dialouges are too good.



1st half is going very well🤩



Sorry @harish2you thakuva anchana vesinamduku pic.twitter.com/PP9NiGm4bs — INNOCENT EVIL ⁶𓅓 (@raju_innocentev) March 18, 2026

Another viewer appreciated specific portions, saying, “#UstaadBhagatSingh Pawankalyan’s childhood portions were very well written Entry worked out well Dialouges are too good. 1st half is going very well Sorry @harish2you thakuva anchana vesinamduku.”

Humour And Mass Moments Get Divided Response

The film’s humour and mass appeal sequences have also received a mixed reception.

Humor that plays on Pawan Kalyan’s limited dancing abilities lands effectively.



Pawan Kalyan performing popular songs in his own style was absolutely hilarious 👏#UBS — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) March 18, 2026

One user commented, “Humor that plays on Pawan Kalyan’s limited dancing abilities lands effectively. Pawan Kalyan performing popular songs in his own style was absolutely hilarious.”

Police station sequence started off second half with a bang



PK’s aggression 🔥🔥#UstaadBhagatSingh — Sharat Chandra (@Sharatsays2) March 18, 2026

Another talked about the key sequence stating, “Police station sequence started off second half with a bang PK’s aggression.”

Fans Celebrate ‘Vintage Kalyan’ Comeback

Despite criticism, loyal fans have embraced the film’s commercial elements.

Best Commercial Entertainment of ths Decade Thats it ! A True Fanboy Sambavam From @harish2you Vintage Kalyan is Back 🔥

B , C centres lo ticket Mukka Dorakadu #UstaadBhagatSingh #PawanKalyan — Taheer Ak (@TaheerAk2) March 18, 2026

One enthusiastic reaction read, “Best Commercial Entertainment of ths Decade Thats it ! A True Fanboy Sambavam From @harish2you Vintage Kalyan is Back B , C centres lo ticket Mukka Dorakadu #UstaadBhagatSingh #PawanKalyan.”