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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge finally arrived in theatres on Wednesday evening with paid previews, and within hours, social media lit up with strong and sharply divided reactions. While many viewers hailed the sequel as bigger, darker and more intense than the original, others felt the film struggled with excess and uneven storytelling.

With massive footfall and early buzz building rapidly, the film has clearly captured attention, but the verdict online is far from unanimous.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Will Not Stream On Netflix; This OTT Platform Acquired Rights For Rs 150 Cr

Fans Call It ‘Deadlier’ Sequel With Powerful Performances

A large section of viewers praised the sequel for elevating the scale and emotional depth of the franchise. Many described it as a gripping cinematic experience that builds on the foundation of the first instalment.

#Dhurandhar2Review : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½#DhurandharTheRevenge is not just a sequel… it’s a full blown cinematic explosion. takes everything that worked in the first part and amplifies it to the next level bigger scale, sharper storytelling, deeper emotions and goosebumps inducing action… pic.twitter.com/krA4Itphy3 — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) March 18, 2026

One user wrote, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is not just a sequel… it’s a full blown cinematic explosion. takes everything that worked in the first part and amplifies it to the next level bigger scale, sharper storytelling, deeper emotions and goosebumps inducing action throughout.”

Aditya Dhar has taken the drama, action, and emotions to another level, keeping me completely hooked through every scene and shot.



Both parts of Dhurandhar will stand as the greatest films of all time in Indian cinema history. #DhurandharTheRevenge https://t.co/N0uCTaR31P — 🔱 (@Pokiri2497) March 18, 2026

Another reaction read, “Aditya Dhar has taken the drama, action, and emotions to another level, keeping me completely hooked through every scene and shot.”

The performances, especially that of Ranveer Singh, received widespread appreciation, with several fans calling it one of his strongest roles to date. Supporting actors including Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi were also singled out for their impactful presence, while the much-discussed entry of “Bade Sahab” drew loud cheers online.

Mixed Reactions Highlight Flaws In Execution

Despite the praise, not all viewers were convinced. Some users pointed out issues with pacing and narrative choices, suggesting the film doesn’t consistently deliver on its ambitious scale.

theek thak hai first half. nothing crazy or out of the world like people here are making it out to be. the editor(s) and the sound department are MVPs #Dhurandhar2 — karate panda | fan account (@TheFluffyyGuy) March 18, 2026

One viewer noted, “theek thak hai first half. nothing crazy or out of the world like people here are making it out to be. the editor(s) and the sound department are MVPs.”

Yeah music was underwhelming overall ngl except for aari aari, but bgm went god level in second half though. Another downside to me was the length, you could feel it during certain portions. But still awesome movie, solid 4/5, ranveer is insane — ✨️ (@daalchaawal_) March 18, 2026

Others mentioned technical inconsistencies, particularly with the background score. “Yeah music was underwhelming overall ngl except for aari aari.

These mixed responses indicate that while the film works for many, it doesn’t entirely replicate the magic of its predecessor for everyone.

Criticism Over Tone And ‘Over-The-Top’ Storytelling

A section of the audience expressed stronger criticism, questioning the film’s tone and narrative depth. Some viewers described the storytelling as excessive and lacking subtlety.

Dhurandhar 2 feels less like a movie and more like a loud propaganda reel. Weak story, forced agenda, and over-the-top dialogues everywhere. Characters feel like slogans, not real people. No subtlety, no depth—just noise. By the end, it’s not impactful, just exhausting. 🎬… pic.twitter.com/pPzj676Z7g — Chota Chatri (@Meme_Canteen) March 18, 2026

One user commented that the film felt like “a loud propaganda reel” with “weak storyline, forced messaging, and over-the-top dialogues.”

Dhurandhar 2 is a cinematic experience I have just witnessed.

Full brutality of K!lling of Major Iqbal.



People were crying Dhurandhar was a propaganda movie.



Wait for more propaganda wo bhi dhanke ki chot pe...



Whether it is justification of Demonetization, justification of… — Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 18, 2026

Another added, “People were crying Dhurandhar was a propaganda movie.”

Even among those who enjoyed parts of the film, there was acknowledgment that certain elements felt stretched or overly dramatic.

Early Verdict: Big, Bold And Divisive

What’s clear from the early reactions is that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked strong opinions across the board. From being labelled a “masterclass” and “goosebumps ride” to being criticised for its intensity and execution, the film has emerged as one of the most talked-about releases of the season.

With over four lakh tickets reportedly sold during previews and strong advance bookings, the film is poised for a powerful opening at the box office.

Whether it becomes a unanimous blockbuster or remains a polarising spectacle, one thing is certain, Dhurandhar 2 has everyone talking.