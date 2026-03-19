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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Twitter Review: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Called ‘Deadlier’ Yet ‘Exhausting’; Fans Divided

Dhurandhar 2 Twitter Review: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Called ‘Deadlier’ Yet ‘Exhausting’; Fans Divided

Dhurandhar 2 early Twitter reviews are out. Ranveer Singh’s film earns praise for performances and scale but faces criticism for tone and storytelling.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge finally arrived in theatres on Wednesday evening with paid previews, and within hours, social media lit up with strong and sharply divided reactions. While many viewers hailed the sequel as bigger, darker and more intense than the original, others felt the film struggled with excess and uneven storytelling.

With massive footfall and early buzz building rapidly, the film has clearly captured attention, but the verdict online is far from unanimous.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Will Not Stream On Netflix; This OTT Platform Acquired Rights For Rs 150 Cr

Fans Call It ‘Deadlier’ Sequel With Powerful Performances

A large section of viewers praised the sequel for elevating the scale and emotional depth of the franchise. Many described it as a gripping cinematic experience that builds on the foundation of the first instalment.

One user wrote, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is not just a sequel… it’s a full blown cinematic explosion. takes everything that worked in the first part and amplifies it to the next level bigger scale, sharper storytelling, deeper emotions and goosebumps inducing action throughout.” 

Another reaction read, “Aditya Dhar has taken the drama, action, and emotions to another level, keeping me completely hooked through every scene and shot.”

The performances, especially that of Ranveer Singh, received widespread appreciation, with several fans calling it one of his strongest roles to date. Supporting actors including Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi were also singled out for their impactful presence, while the much-discussed entry of “Bade Sahab” drew loud cheers online.

Mixed Reactions Highlight Flaws In Execution

Despite the praise, not all viewers were convinced. Some users pointed out issues with pacing and narrative choices, suggesting the film doesn’t consistently deliver on its ambitious scale.

One viewer noted, “theek thak hai first half. nothing crazy or out of the world like people here are making it out to be. the editor(s) and the sound department are MVPs.”

Others mentioned technical inconsistencies, particularly with the background score. “Yeah music was underwhelming overall ngl except for aari aari.

These mixed responses indicate that while the film works for many, it doesn’t entirely replicate the magic of its predecessor for everyone.

Criticism Over Tone And ‘Over-The-Top’ Storytelling

A section of the audience expressed stronger criticism, questioning the film’s tone and narrative depth. Some viewers described the storytelling as excessive and lacking subtlety.

One user commented that the film felt like “a loud propaganda reel” with “weak storyline, forced messaging, and over-the-top dialogues.”

Another added, “People were crying Dhurandhar was a propaganda movie.”

Even among those who enjoyed parts of the film, there was acknowledgment that certain elements felt stretched or overly dramatic.

Early Verdict: Big, Bold And Divisive

What’s clear from the early reactions is that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked strong opinions across the board. From being labelled a “masterclass” and “goosebumps ride” to being criticised for its intensity and execution, the film has emerged as one of the most talked-about releases of the season.

With over four lakh tickets reportedly sold during previews and strong advance bookings, the film is poised for a powerful opening at the box office.

Whether it becomes a unanimous blockbuster or remains a polarising spectacle, one thing is certain, Dhurandhar 2 has everyone talking.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the initial audience reactions to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Initial reactions are sharply divided. Some viewers praise it as a bigger, darker, and more intense sequel, while others find its storytelling uneven and excessive.

What aspects of Dhurandhar: The Revenge are fans calling 'deadlier'?

Fans are praising the sequel for elevating the scale and emotional depth. They describe it as a gripping cinematic experience with amplified action and sharper storytelling compared to the first part.

Are there any criticisms regarding the execution of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Yes, some viewers pointed out issues with pacing and narrative choices. Technical aspects like the background music were also mentioned as underwhelming by some.

What kind of criticism has been leveled against the film's tone?

A section of the audience criticized the film's tone, describing the storytelling as excessive and lacking subtlety. Some even called it a 'loud propaganda reel' with over-the-top dialogues.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar 2 Review Dhurandhar 2 Twitter Reactions
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