Dhurandhar 2: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Film On OTT

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With Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge already on the big screens, people are highly curious about when and where the film will arrive on OTT. While Dhurandhar came to Netflix, the sequel seems to have taken a different route this time. The film has already created strong buzz with its opening response in theatres.

Given the scale, cast, and franchise value, Dhurandhar 2 can easily be called one of the most anticipated movies of 2026, making its digital release details a major point of interest for viewers.

When Will Dhurandhar 2 Release On OTT?

There is no official confirmation yet regarding the OTT release date of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, based on current industry trends and reports cited by Pinkvilla and India Today, the film is expected to follow a standard theatrical window.

Since it was released in cinemas on March 19, it may arrive on OTT within 45 to 60 days, likely around the second week of June or slightly later. The exact timing will depend on how the film performs at the box office in the coming weeks.

The strong start may also play a role in delaying its digital release. The film recorded an impressive response during paid previews and saw wide occupancy across cities.

Reports suggest it collected over Rs 50 crore gross even before its full release day, as per Sacnilk. If the momentum continues, the makers may prefer to extend their theatrical run.

Dhurandhar 2 Release On Which OTT Platform?

The film is expected to stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. This marks a clear shift for the franchise, as the first part had been released on Netflix and performed well for a long time.

Reports indicate that the digital rights for the sequel have been sold for around Rs 150 crore, making it a major deal.

The association with the platform was also hinted at earlier through promotional material and the trailer, where its logo was visible.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun, adding to its overall appeal.