Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyDhurandhar 2: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Film On OTT

Dhurandhar 2: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Film On OTT

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date: After a strong box office start, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to release on OTT within 45 to 60 days. The film may skip Netflix and stream on JioHotstar instead.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge already on the big screens, people are highly curious about when and where the film will arrive on OTT. While Dhurandhar came to Netflix, the sequel seems to have taken a different route this time. The film has already created strong buzz with its opening response in theatres. 

Given the scale, cast, and franchise value, Dhurandhar 2 can easily be called one of the most anticipated movies of 2026, making its digital release details a major point of interest for viewers.

When Will Dhurandhar 2 Release On OTT?

There is no official confirmation yet regarding the OTT release date of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, based on current industry trends and reports cited by Pinkvilla and India Today, the film is expected to follow a standard theatrical window. 

Since it was released in cinemas on March 19, it may arrive on OTT within 45 to 60 days, likely around the second week of June or slightly later. The exact timing will depend on how the film performs at the box office in the coming weeks.

The strong start may also play a role in delaying its digital release. The film recorded an impressive response during paid previews and saw wide occupancy across cities. 

Reports suggest it collected over Rs 50 crore gross even before its full release day, as per Sacnilk. If the momentum continues, the makers may prefer to extend their theatrical run.

Dhurandhar 2 Release On Which OTT Platform?

The film is expected to stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. This marks a clear shift for the franchise, as the first part had been released on Netflix and performed well for a long time. 

Reports indicate that the digital rights for the sequel have been sold for around Rs 150 crore, making it a major deal.

The association with the platform was also hinted at earlier through promotional material and the trailer, where its logo was visible. 

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun, adding to its overall appeal.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Dhurandhar 2 be available on OTT?

An official release date is not yet confirmed. However, based on industry trends, it's expected to arrive on OTT 45-60 days after its theatrical release, likely in June.

Which OTT platform will stream Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run, marking a change from the first film's release on Netflix.

What is the expected OTT release window for Dhurandhar 2?

The film might arrive on OTT around the second week of June or slightly later, depending on its box office performance. Makers might extend the theatrical run if it performs well.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Mar 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending Entertainment TECHNOLOGY Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2 OTT Dhurandhar 2 Movie Online
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Dhurandhar 2: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Film On OTT
Dhurandhar 2: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Film On OTT
Technology
NYT Connections Answers (March 19): Puzzle #1011 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 19): Puzzle #1011 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
Wordle Answer Today (March 19): Puzzle #1734 Made You Scratch Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (March 19): Puzzle #1734 Made You Scratch Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 19): Here's Free Skins, Loot, & Bundles, For You
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 19): Here's Free Skins, Loot, & Bundles, For You
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iranian Missiles Hit Riyadh Refinery and Qatar’s Ras Laffan in Widening Retaliation
U.S. On High Alert: Suspicious drones spotted over Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. trigger security lockdown
Breaking News: Mystery Drones Spotted Over US Military Base Amid War
War Update: Saudi intercepts 5 Iranian drones over Riyadh
War Alert: Iran launches strikes on Saudi Arabia, Qatar & Bahrain
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget