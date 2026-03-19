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HomeEntertainmentBorder 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Diljit Dosanjh’s Film?

Border 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Diljit Dosanjh’s Film?

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 12:15 PM (IST)

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh’s Border 2, which hit theatres on January 23, is now set for its OTT release after a strong run at the box office. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film serves as a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 war drama Border. It went on to collect Rs 328.33 crore in India and crossed Rs 392 crore worldwide. Those who missed watching it in cinemas will soon be able to stream it from the comfort of their homes.

Border 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film will begin streaming on Netflix from March 20. While announcing the release of the film on the platform, Netflix wrote, “Chitthi ab Netflix aa gayi hai.”

 

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(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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