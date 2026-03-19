Border 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Diljit Dosanjh’s Film?

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh’s Border 2, which hit theatres on January 23, is now set for its OTT release after a strong run at the box office. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film serves as a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 war drama Border. It went on to collect Rs 328.33 crore in India and crossed Rs 392 crore worldwide. Those who missed watching it in cinemas will soon be able to stream it from the comfort of their homes.

Border 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film will begin streaming on Netflix from March 20. While announcing the release of the film on the platform, Netflix wrote, “Chitthi ab Netflix aa gayi hai.”