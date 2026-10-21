The three accused, Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar, and Rehan, were brought from Kota to Mumbai. They are currently under a 48-hour transit remand with the Mumbai Police.
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Lawyer Speaks As Three Accused Brought To Mumbai, Sent To 48-Hr Transit Remand
Three accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case have been brought to Mumbai and placed in 48-hour transit remand. Their lawyer has spoken about the case.
- Three Tiger Shroff firing case accused brought to Mumbai.
- Accused lawyer states legal formalities are still pending.
- Bishnoi gang planned Salman Khan attack before Tiger Shroff.
- Mumbai Police increased security outside Salman Khan's residence.
Three accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff have been brought from Kota to Mumbai and placed in 48-hour transit remand with the Mumbai Police. Advocate Ajinkya Mirgal, who is representing the accused, said the legal formalities were yet to be completed and that the three men had not been produced before the court.
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Lawyer Says Vakalatnama Yet To Be Filed
Speaking about the case, Mirgal said the accused arrived in Mumbai at around 4 am and were yet to appear before the court.
“The vakalatnama is yet to be filed in court as the accused were brought to Mumbai at around 4 AM. The accused have not yet been produced before the court and will be presented before it...”
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Advocate Ajinkya Mirgal, who is representing the three accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff, says, "...The vakalatnama is yet to be filed in court as the accused were brought to Mumbai at around 4 AM. The accused have not yet been produced before the court and will be presented before it..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2026
The lawyer added that he was representing the accused after their family members and relatives approached him.
“We are here to represent the accused on behalf of their family members and relatives, who contacted us...”
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Advocate Ajinkya Mirgal, who is representing the three accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff, says, "We are here to represent the accused on behalf of their family members and relatives, who contacted us..." https://t.co/grNzHZnz88— IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2026
Mirgal also said no official statement had been issued about the accused at that stage. He added that further steps would depend on their official arrest status.
“No official statement has been released about them yet...If I am contacted and they are officially arrested, we will take further steps accordingly...”
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Advocate Ajinkya Mirgal, who is representing the three accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff, says, "No official statement has been released about them yet...If I am contacted and they are officially arrested, we will take further steps accordingly..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2026
Three Accused Brought From Kota To Mumbai
The three accused, identified as Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar and Rehan, were brought to Mumbai after undergoing medical examinations at GT Hospital. They were subsequently taken to the Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell.
All three have been sent to 48-hour transit remand with the Mumbai Police.
#WATCH | Gujarat: Visuals of Mumbai Police carrying the accused in the actor Tiger Shroff firing case in Navsari district. All three accused have been sent to 48-hour transit remand with the Mumbai Police. https://t.co/LrNvTqwjbe— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026
ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Delhi Police Arrest Four As Salman Khan Home Recce Link Emerges
Bishnoi Gang Members Allegedly Planned Attack On Salman Khan
The developments come after four alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested in Delhi. During interrogation, they reportedly disclosed that they had planned to open fire outside actor Salman Khan's residence before targeting Tiger Shroff.
According to the information shared, the alleged plan to target Salman Khan could not be carried out because of heavy security.
Security Tightened Outside Salman Khan's Residence
Following the reported revelations, Mumbai Police has strengthened security outside Salman Khan's residence once again. A patrolling van from Bandra Police Station is also stationed at the location.
Police personnel have been deployed both inside and outside the building, as well as on either side of the road.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where were the accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case transported from?
Have the accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case been presented in court?
No, the accused have not yet been produced before the court. Their lawyer stated that legal formalities, such as filing the vakalatnama, are still in progress.
What new information has emerged regarding the firing case involving Tiger Shroff?
It was revealed that alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang members initially planned to target Salman Khan's residence before Tiger Shroff's. This led to heightened security for Salman Khan.