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English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff Firing Case: Lawyer Speaks As Three Accused Brought To Mumbai, Sent To 48-Hr Transit Remand

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Lawyer Speaks As Three Accused Brought To Mumbai, Sent To 48-Hr Transit Remand

Three accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case have been brought to Mumbai and placed in 48-hour transit remand. Their lawyer has spoken about the case.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three Tiger Shroff firing case accused brought to Mumbai.
  • Accused lawyer states legal formalities are still pending.
  • Bishnoi gang planned Salman Khan attack before Tiger Shroff.
  • Mumbai Police increased security outside Salman Khan's residence.

Three accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff have been brought from Kota to Mumbai and placed in 48-hour transit remand with the Mumbai Police. Advocate Ajinkya Mirgal, who is representing the accused, said the legal formalities were yet to be completed and that the three men had not been produced before the court.

ALSO READ: Krishna Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Firing On Brother Tiger Shroff, Avoids Media Queries

Lawyer Says Vakalatnama Yet To Be Filed

Speaking about the case, Mirgal said the accused arrived in Mumbai at around 4 am and were yet to appear before the court.

“The vakalatnama is yet to be filed in court as the accused were brought to Mumbai at around 4 AM. The accused have not yet been produced before the court and will be presented before it...”

The lawyer added that he was representing the accused after their family members and relatives approached him.

“We are here to represent the accused on behalf of their family members and relatives, who contacted us...”

Mirgal also said no official statement had been issued about the accused at that stage. He added that further steps would depend on their official arrest status.

“No official statement has been released about them yet...If I am contacted and they are officially arrested, we will take further steps accordingly...”

Three Accused Brought From Kota To Mumbai

The three accused, identified as Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar and Rehan, were brought to Mumbai after undergoing medical examinations at GT Hospital. They were subsequently taken to the Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell.

All three have been sent to 48-hour transit remand with the Mumbai Police.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Delhi Police Arrest Four As Salman Khan Home Recce Link Emerges

Bishnoi Gang Members Allegedly Planned Attack On Salman Khan

The developments come after four alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested in Delhi. During interrogation, they reportedly disclosed that they had planned to open fire outside actor Salman Khan's residence before targeting Tiger Shroff.

According to the information shared, the alleged plan to target Salman Khan could not be carried out because of heavy security.
Security Tightened Outside Salman Khan's Residence

Following the reported revelations, Mumbai Police has strengthened security outside Salman Khan's residence once again. A patrolling van from Bandra Police Station is also stationed at the location.

Police personnel have been deployed both inside and outside the building, as well as on either side of the road.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where were the accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case transported from?

The three accused, Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar, and Rehan, were brought from Kota to Mumbai. They are currently under a 48-hour transit remand with the Mumbai Police.

Have the accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case been presented in court?

No, the accused have not yet been produced before the court. Their lawyer stated that legal formalities, such as filing the vakalatnama, are still in progress.

What new information has emerged regarding the firing case involving Tiger Shroff?

It was revealed that alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang members initially planned to target Salman Khan's residence before Tiger Shroff's. This led to heightened security for Salman Khan.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Mumbai Police MUMBAI Tiger Shroff Firing Case
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