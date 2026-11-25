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Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor And More Stars Turn Heads In Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Raashii Khanna and choreographer Ganesh Acharya were spotted at different locations in Mumbai on November 25, 2026.
Celeb Spotted | Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Raashii Khanna and Ganesh Acharya were spotted at different locations across Mumbai.
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Published at : 25 Nov 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
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