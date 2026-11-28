Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FSSAI sanctioned Bisleri prosecution over failed West Bengal water.

Jalpaiguri plant water tested positive for coliform bacteria.

This follows earlier prosecution for unsafe Goa facility sample.

FSSAI now conducting nationwide packaged water quality inspections.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sanctioned prosecution against packaged drinking water major Bisleri International after a sample collected from its West Bengal facility failed laboratory tests, news agency PTI reported.

The sample, collected from the company's plant in Telipara village in Jalpaiguri district, tested positive for coliform bacteria. The presence of the bacteria was confirmed by both the primary and referral laboratories, the report said, citing sources.

This is the second instance of the food regulator sanctioning prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after a sample from one of its Goa facilities also failed testing.

FSSAI Prohibits Sale Of Specific Bisleri Batch

Following the laboratory findings, the FSSAI prohibited the sale of one specific batch of packaged drinking water, bearing batch number PB 201, on August 12, 2026, sources said.

The regulator has now granted sanction for prosecution against the company over alleged violations of food safety regulations.

Coliform bacteria can enter water systems through several routes, including sewage leaks and damaged pipes. Responses from the FSSAI and Bisleri International were not immediately available.

Earlier Prosecution Over Goa Plant Sample

The latest action follows a separate case involving a Bisleri sample collected from a plant in Goa. The FSSAI had said the sample failed to meet the prescribed bromate limits and was declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

After Bisleri challenged the findings, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory. The laboratory also classified it as unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), according to the regulator.

The findings led the FSSAI to initiate prosecution proceedings under the Food Safety Act.

On Monday, Bisleri International maintained that its products were safe for consumption and said it would cooperate with the regulator to address the issues raised.

FSSAI Steps Up Nationwide Water Quality Checks

The action against Bisleri comes amid a wider inspection drive targeting packaged drinking water and mineral water manufacturers across the country.

Earlier this week, FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani said the regulator was collecting packaged drinking water samples nationwide. Laboratory testing to assess their quality is expected to be completed within one to two months.

Punhani said the enforcement measures were intended to ensure compliance with food safety standards and not to create panic. He added that the regulator had undertaken enforcement activities involving several food and beverage products over the past year.

The FSSAI is also preparing to begin inspections of packaging materials used for food products.

As part of the expanded scrutiny, the central regulator has written to state food commissioners and regional directors, asking them to strengthen surveillance, inspections and sampling of packaged drinking water and mineral water. They have also been directed to take action against companies found violating the prescribed standards.

During the current calendar year, the FSSAI has stepped up enforcement measures against food business operators and e-commerce companies. It has also taken action against manufacturers of energy drinks and alcoholic beverages.