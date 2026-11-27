Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court ordered Karthigai Deepam lamp relit at Deepathoon.

TN officials disobeyed earlier order, facing contempt notices.

Court mandated CRPF security, suspended temple board trustees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked Lord Murugan after the Supreme Court ordered the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit again at the disputed Deepathoon pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district.

“Victory to Lord Murugan! Victory to Lord Murugan! Victory to Lord Murugan!” Modi posted on X in Tamil.

Supreme Court Orders Lamp To Be Lit Again

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday, after finding that Tamil Nadu authorities had prima facie wilfully disobeyed its earlier order allowing the ritual at the disputed pillar.

In its November 20 order, the top court had permitted the lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon on November 24, coinciding with the Karthigai Deepam festival. However, the lamp was instead lit at the customary Uchipillaiyar mandapam.

SC Issues Contempt Notices To Tamil Nadu Officials

The court came down heavily on the state government and temple authorities, describing the alleged non-compliance as “brazen and wilful disobedience”. It warned that the situation could lead to constitutional chaos and said the time had come to deal with such cases with an “iron hand”.

The Supreme Court also issued contempt notices to senior Tamil Nadu officials, including the chief secretary, director general of police and Madurai district collector, among others.

Security Ordered At Disputed Site

The court directed that devotees be allowed to light the lamp at the designated spot, at least 50 metres from the dargah. It also directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to provide security to both the temple and the dargah.

The Supreme Court further suspended the temple’s board of trustees and appointed two former Madras High Court judges as receivers to oversee its administration and ensure compliance with the order.