Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Javed Akhtar admitted alcohol cost him fifteen valuable years.

He chose sobriety for a longer, more fulfilling life.

Akhtar urged youth to engage with the world more.

He discussed 'Angry Young Man' evolution, modern youth expressions.

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has opened up about some of his biggest regrets, admitting that alcohol and an irresponsible approach to life cost him nearly 15 valuable years. Speaking at the ninth edition of the We The Women event in Mumbai on Friday, November 27, the 81-year-old reflected on the opportunities he missed, the people he may have hurt and the decision that eventually led him to give up drinking.

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Javed Akhtar Says Alcohol Cost Him 15 Years Of His Life

Looking back on his life, Akhtar said he could have achieved much more if he had not spent so many years drinking. He believes that time could have been used to write more, learn music, master an instrument or pick up another language, such as French or Persian.

"I think that in these 80 years, I must have completely wasted at least 15 years. Because of my drinking and my irresponsible attitude, I could have done so much more.

"Like, I could have written much more, learnt music, learnt a musical instrument, or learnt another language, such as French or Persian. I could have done so many other things, but I wasted my time," Akhtar said.

He also spoke about regretting the way he treated certain people. The writer admitted that, with hindsight, he wishes he had been more considerate in his interactions and more careful with his words.

"I could also have been more sensitive towards certain people. When I think about how I behaved with them, how I spoke to them and the words I used, I feel very bad," he said.

Akhtar described himself as a heavy drinker and said alcohol was behind many of the serious mistakes he made as an adult.

"I think all the major mistakes I made in my adult life were under the influence of alcohol. Sometimes I think that if I hadn't drunk at all, I would not have made those mistakes. It was a big mess," he added.

'I Was Trying To Escape Something'

Akhtar revealed that he used to consume almost a bottle of alcohol every night before deciding to quit on July 31, 1991. He explained that drinking was not an attempt to escape an unhappy childhood or difficult experiences. He simply enjoyed it, but eventually realised that he had to choose between alcohol and the prospect of living longer.

"I wasn't drinking because I had an unhappy childhood or because I was trying to escape something, I was drinking because I thoroughly enjoyed it. But I had to make a choice between continuing to enjoy that pleasure and living a longer life.

"I had probably given myself only another 10 to 12 years at that point. If I continued drinking and wanted to live longer, I would have to stop drinking. I wanted to live longer, and I still want to live longer. I just don't want to die," he said.

Javed Akhtar's Advice To Young People

The screenwriter also shared advice for young people, urging them to take a greater interest in the world around them instead of spending too much time questioning their own existence. He encouraged them to understand society, follow new developments and remain curious about people, inventions and ideas.

"Try to understand things, try to understand the world and different unanswered questions. Be interested in life, the world, other people, what is happening in society and around the world, new inventions, discoveries, theories and so on," he said.

Akhtar added that self-reflection should be focused on recognising mistakes and making amends rather than repeatedly questioning one's purpose in life.

"Who am I? Why am I in this world? What is the purpose of my life?' Don't waste your time on these questions. There is no need for that kind of self-introspection.

"The only time you should think about yourself is when you ask, 'What I did, was it a mistake? Should I correct it?' That's about it," he added.

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Javed Akhtar Talks About Wife Shabana Azmi And Their Disagreements

Akhtar, who has been married to veteran actor Shabana Azmi for more than four decades, also offered a light-hearted glimpse into their relationship. When asked about their disagreements, he joked, "Usually, I'm right, but she wins."

He also spoke proudly about Azmi's participation in student protests, describing her as an exceptional person.

"I’m always very proud of Shabana. I don't need to romanticize that; she is good. In reality, she is an exceptional person. Why should I need to fantasise about that?" he said.

Javed Akhtar On Creating The 'Angry Young Man' With Salim Khan

Reflecting on the creation of the iconic 'Angry Young Man' persona alongside Salim Khan in the 1970s, Akhtar said their primary aim was to tell engaging stories. At the time, the writing duo had not anticipated the wider social and political significance their characters would acquire.

"It is good that we were unaware of its sociopolitical relevance because had we been conscious of it, it would have meant that we were looking at society from the outside and passing a judgement on it.

"But we were part of that society, we were breathing the same air. Unconsciously and unknowingly, we shared the same mindset that largely existed in society. In a way, we were in sync with society without even intending to be," he said, adding that they had not expected the characters to attract such a strong following.

Asked whether the angry young man of today is different, Akhtar pointed to changes in society, communication and everyday life. He said the way young people express anger has naturally evolved over the years.

"Society has moved forward. Our means of communication have changed, our language has changed and the pace of life has changed. Naturally, the angry young men and women of today have also changed, and their expressions are different," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)