Finance Influencer With Over 1M Followers Dies By Suicide, Father Alleges Cyberbullying

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Finance influencer V Harish (27) died, father alleges online harassment.

Father states Samuel's posts, account blocking caused severe distress.

Jason Samuel denied harassment, cited Harish's financial advice credentials.

Finance influencer V Harish, who had around 1.3 million followers on social media, has died in Chennai at the age of 27. His father has alleged that sustained online harassment, defamatory posts and repeated blocking of his son's social media accounts caused him severe distress. He has reportedly sought a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding Harish's death.

Harish ran the popular online brand Finance With Harish on Instagram and YouTube, where he shared content about finance and investments. Jason Samuel, CEO of venture studio Zemuria Inc., has denied cyberbullying Harish, saying he had raised concerns about the influencer's professional credentials and authorisation to provide financial advice.

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Father Alleges Harish Was Targeted Online

According to reports, a complaint was lodged by Harish's father that mentioned that Samuel published videos and posts on October 18 accusing Harish of misleading the public and engaging in fraud. The father has alleged that the posts, along with threats and repeated action against his son's online accounts, caused Harish significant mental distress.

Harish's social media channels were reportedly mass-reported and blocked. After his original Instagram account was disabled, he began posting videos through a new account, which was also reportedly blocked.

Harish had recorded a video before his death in which he reportedly held Samuel responsible for his decision. He also alleged that Samuel had threatened to get his social media accounts blocked and prevent him from creating new ones, according to the reports.

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CEO Jason Samuel Denies Allegations

Responding to Harish's death in a post on X, Samuel said he was grieving and denied having cyberbullied the influencer. He maintained that his criticism concerned Harish's credentials and claims about his authorisation to offer financial advice.

“I am deeply saddened, heavily grieving, shocked and frozen at what has happened and I mourn the loss of life. I have not cyber-bullied him. I pointed out his lack of licence and authority, misrepresentation of licence and fraud on SEBI and AMFI where he has not got SEBI RIA for his work and misrepresented that he had an AMFI license when he got the ARN only recently. i.e., his illegal activity,” Samuel wrote.

He added, “I literally asked him in the video to come back and do this with a proper SEBI licence. I never intended or expected this drastic measure to happen and I mourn the loss,”

I am deeply saddened, heavily grieving, shocked and frozen at what has happened and I mourn the loss of life. I have not cyber-bullied him. I pointed out his lack of license and authority, misrepresentation of license and fraud on SEBI and AMFI where he has not got SEBI RIA for his work and misrepresented that he had an AMFI license when he got the ARN only recently. i.e., his illegal activity. I literally asked him in the video to come back and do this with a proper SEBI license. I never intended or expected this drastic measure to happen and I mourn the loss. — Jason Samuel (@the_jasonsamuel) October 20, 2026