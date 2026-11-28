The Karthigai Deepam will be lit at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on Madurai's Thiruparankundram hill, on Saturday (November 28), following a significant intervention by the Supreme Court against the Tamil Nadu government over its failure to implement an earlier order permitting the ritual. On Friday, the Supreme Court strongly criticised the state government for what it termed apparent wilful disobedience of its November 20 direction to light the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, located near the Dargah on the hill.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi issued contempt notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and 13 other officials and individuals, seeking explanations for the alleged non-compliance.

The court was hearing contempt petitions against the Madurai District Collector and other authorities, accusing them of deliberately disregarding its earlier order.

Supreme Court Suspends Temple Board, Appoints Retired Judges

In a major development, the bench suspended the board of trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and appointed retired High Court judges Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthiban as receivers to supervise its administration. The two receivers were directed to assume charge immediately, preferably on Friday itself, with the state government instructed to provide necessary assistance. The court emphasised that the temple's administration must respect its established rituals and traditions, as per reports.

They were also asked to consult temple functionaries before implementing the directions. If the flame at the Uchippillayar mandapam was still burning, it should be used to light the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon.

The bench expressed dissatisfaction with the Madurai Collector's preliminary report and apology, observing that he appeared to have shifted responsibility to the temple trust. It said the circumstances surrounding the failure to light the lamp prima facie indicated disregard for the undertaking given before the High Court.

The Supreme Court also vacated its earlier stay on the Madras High Court's findings concerning the Deepathoon, while retaining safeguards intended to protect the Dargah.

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CRPF Given Security Responsibility At Thiruparankundram

Questioning the Tamil Nadu Police's failure to enforce its directions, the Supreme Court entrusted the security of the temple, Dargah and the entire hill to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The force has been directed to facilitate devotees visiting the Dargah and ensure they can perform their religious rituals.

Responding to concerns raised by the Dargah's counsel over the expanded permission for lighting the lamp, the bench said barricades could be installed to safeguard Dargah land. It clarified that the permission would not confer any land rights.

Chief Secretary, DGP Asked To Appear On December 15

The officials and individuals who received contempt notices have been directed to appear before the Supreme Court on December 15 and submit detailed explanations on why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

The notices also cover the Secretary and Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, Madurai District Collector, senior police officials, the temple's executive officer, the trust chairman and four trustees.

What Is The Thiruparankundram Deepam Dispute?

The Tamil Nadu government has maintained that the ceremonial lamp has been lit for more than 150 years at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchippillayar shrine. The dispute intensified over the demand to conduct the ritual at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar situated near the Dargah.